E-commerce growth platform Wayflyer raises $76m in all equity Series A

finextra.com
 5 days ago

Ayflyer, the revenue-based financing and growth platform to eCommerce merchants, today announces a $76m Series A fundraise led by Left Lane Capital, with support from partners of DST Global, QED Investors, Speedinvest and Zinal Growth, the family office of Guillaume Pousaz (founder of Checkout.com). The equity raise comes just 14...

www.finextra.com
Businesstechnologymagazine.org

VidCrunch secures $2.5 MM in growth capital for European & APAC expansion

Content-based monetization frontrunner, VidCrunch, has reportedly closed a multi-million-dollar financing facility from SVB or Silicon Valley Bank, a major bank that caters to globally leading innovative companies and their investors. The company, which is also a Google MCM Partner, initiated this move in order to expand its global sales team...
MarketsTechCrunch

Sprinklr’s IPO filing shows uneven cash flow but modest growth

The New York-based software company works in what it describes as the customer experience market. After attracting over $400 million in capital while private, its impending debut will not only provide key returns to a host of venture capitalists but also more evidence that New York’s startup scene has reached maturity. (More evidence here.)
MarketsVentureBeat

Automated sales commission platform Spiff secures $46M

Spiff, an automated commissions platform for businesses, today announced it has raised $46 million in a series B round of funding from Lightspeed Ventures Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Stripes, and Norwest Venture Partners. Founded out of Sandy, Utah, in 2017, Spiff is one of several platforms designed to automate sales commission...
Businessthepaypers.com

Advent International agrees investment in Planet to accelerate growth in global integrated payments

Planet, a global integrated payments company, has announced the acceleration of its growth strategy with a new investment from Advent International. According to the press release, Advent International has agreed to co-ownership with Eurazeo, a global investment company. Planet provides integrated digital payment services on a unique single platform that offers acquiring, processing, digital wallets, VAT refund, and currency conversion services to merchants in the Retail, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Parking, and Financial sectors.
Marketsloshijosdelamalinche.com

Tableau Server License Market 2020: Prosperous Growth, Recent Trends and Demand by Top Key Vendors likeAccenture plc, Bilytica, Bodhtree C

The global analysis of Tableau Server License Market and its upcoming prospects have recently added by ResearchMoz to its extensive repository. It has been employed through the primary and secondary research methodologies. This market is expected to become competitive in the upcoming years due to the new entry of a number of startups in the market. Additionally, it offers effective approaches for building business plans strategically which helps to promote control over the businesses.
Economythepaypers.com

Delivery startup Appetio to expand across Africa after seed funding round

Egypt-based delivery service startup Appetito aims to expand across Africa after securing a seed funding round. Founded in March 2020, Appetito is a grocery delivery platform that sources products from manufacturers, stores them in its warehouses, and ships them to customers via mini fulfilment centres. Customers can order from its website, mobile app, or social media accounts.
San Francisco, CAVentureBeat

RPA platform ElectroNeek raises $20M

ElectroNeek, a robotic process automation (RPA) platform for managed service providers and IT teams, today announced it has raised $20 million in a series A funding round led by Baring Vostok. San Francisco, California-based ElectroNeek, which is now valued at $100 million, says it will put the funds toward developing its product and growing its engineering workforce.
MarketsBenzinga

Project44 Raises $202M In Series E, Boosts Value To $1.2B

Global supply chain visibility firm project44 has announced it has closed on a $202 million Series E round led by funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management (NYSE: GS) and Emergence Capital, with increased investment from its current investors, including Insight Partners, Sapphire, 8VC, Chicago Ventures and Sozo. The company has raised $442.5 million since 2016 and with its recent raise is valued at $1.2 billion.
Retailretailtechinnovationhub.com

Pick n Pay picks ACI Omni-Commerce payments platform

South African retailer Pick n Pay is set to utilise ACI Omni-Commerce, a point-to-point encryption (P2PE) omnichannel payments platform from ACI Worldwide. “We anticipate significant growth in transaction volumes over the next ten years as a variety of innovative digital payments products are launched — the combination of scalability and flexibility that ACI Omni-Commerce offers will not only support that growth but also ensure we’re future-proofing our payments environment,” says Jason Peisl, Head of Customer Applications, Pick n Pay.
BusinessBloomberg

Deutsche Bank, Groupon Alumni’s Startup Valued at $3 Billion

Wefox, an insurance-technology firm founded by former Groupon Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG staff, raised $650 million in a funding round that values the company at $3 billion. Venture capital firm Target Global led the investment in Berlin-based Wefox, which sells property-insurance products in Germany, Poland and Switzerland and also offers related software.
RetailThe Drum

4 ways Fanatics streamlined their e-commerce product content workflows with DAM

E-commerce was already growing fast and is now growing faster than ever — customers spent $861.12 billion online with U.S. merchants in 2020 (up 44.0% year over year). Along with that growth comes more digital touchpoints and an increasingly complex omnichannel customer experience. One of the ways that leading brands are stepping up to this challenge is by creating higher quality product content, adding new types of content (e.g. 360º spin photography), and streamlining their production workflows.
RetailInvestorPlace

This is the Best Turnaround Story in E-Commerce Today

No. I’m not talking about literal dumpster diving, where you salvage discarded items in a dumpster or trash can. I’m talking about financial dumpster diving, which – much like real dumpster diving – involves digging through today’s trash to find tomorrow’s treasure, or more specifically, is the process of sorting through beaten-up, left-for-dead stocks in hopes of finding one that could bounce back.
Softwarespiff.com

Spiff Raises $46M in Series B Funding to Put Trust Back Into the Commissions Process

Revolutionizing commissions automation with a new class of software, Spiff has raised more than $60 million in funding in less than a year. Led by Lightspeed Ventures Partners, the new round includes investments from Salesforce Ventures and Stripes, along with existing partner Norwest Venture Partners and all of the original investors. In total, Spiff has raised $68 million. This latest investment follows a year in which Spiff secured its Series A funding, deepened customer relationships, particularly those in sales and finance, and redesigned its flagship product, Spiff Commission Designer, making it the sales performance management industry’s first enterprise-grade compensation platform that is easier to use than a spreadsheet. For its accomplishments in 2020, G2, the peer-to-peer review site, named Spiff one of the top 10 fastest growing software companies of 2021 with the highest rankings across both the Sales Performance Management and Incentive Compensation Management categories.
Technologymartechseries.com

Robotic Process Automation Platform ElectroNeek Raises $20 Million in Series A Funding Round to Democratize Access to RPA Technology

ElectroNeek, a leading robotic process automation (RPA) platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT teams, has announced that it raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Baring Vostok with participation of AICPA and existing investors – YellowRockets.vc, Dragon Capital, I2BF, Angelsdeck, Gokul Rajaram and others. Following the new funding influx, ElectroNeek’s valuation now exceeds $100 million.
MarketsTechCrunch

Equity Tuesday: Everyone is raising money at the same time

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. This is Equity Monday Tuesday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here and myself here.
Worldbbcgossip.com

Singapore’s DBS Bank launches digital bond security token

Singapore-based multinational banking corporation, DBS Bank, has launched its first-ever security token offering, or STO, by issuing a digital bond. The DBS digital bond has been priced at $11.35 million and comes with a six-month tenor and coupon rate of 0.60% annually. The offering was carried out through a private placement hosted by DBS Digital Exchange, or DDEx, marking DDEx’s first STO.
TheStreet

Telia Company's Divestment Of Telia Carrier Completed

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telia Company has today completed the divestment of Telia Carrier to Polhem Infra as all conditions, including regulatory approvals, have been met. Telia Company's divestment of Telia Carrier completed. On October 6, 2020, Telia Company announced the divestment of its subsidiary Telia Carrier to...
Retailraillynews.com

UTIKAD to Create a Digital Logistics Platform

While the world continues to change with the COVID-19 epidemic, the impact of coronavirus in e-commerce is increasing day by day. With the measures taken for the coronavirus pandemic, such as quarantine and curfews, consumers who avoided crowded and closed areas for the purpose of protection from the virus, preferred to meet their needs by going to shopping centers, markets and retail stores before the pandemic, using e-commerce infrastructure.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

FastSpring Expands from Ecommerce to Support SaaS and Software Multi-Channel Commerce

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Today, FastSpring announced expansion plans in their global commerce platform to support B2B SaaS and downloadable software companies with sales teams. FastSpring has always played a key role in helping leading software and digital goods companies sell globally by reducing the friction associated with global ecommerce by fully managing global tax and localized checkout on behalf of their customers.