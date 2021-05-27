Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Alcohol's sustainability & responsibility activations around the world - The IARD Digest - May 2021

By The IARD editorial team
just-drinks.com
 6 days ago

Once a month, the drinks industry-funded International Alliance for Responsible Drinking, which covers alcohol-related health and policy research worldwide, reviews some of the alcohol category's most recent sustainability initiatives and socially responsible actions to reduce harmful drinking. Here's what's been going on in May. The 12 member companies of The...

www.just-drinks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Beverages#Alcohol Intoxication#Alcoholic Beverages#Food Drink#Drinking Alcohol#Educational Initiatives#Global Sales#Health Research#Sustainable Energy#Euromonitor International#Iard Chair Beam Suntory#Unitar#Anheuser Busch Inbev#Carlsberg#Ppa#Molson Coors Beverage Co#Heineken#A B Inbev#Diageo#Alcohol Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Drinks
Country
Brazil
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksdrinks-insight-network.com

IARD launches new global standards for online sale and delivery of alcohol

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) has launched global standards for the online sale and delivery of alcohol beverages. The new standards aim to further enhance safeguards for preventing online alcohol sale...
TechnologyMiddletown Press

eDriving Accelerates International Expansion to Support Organizations Around the World in their Safety and Sustainability Objectives

CAPE MAY, N.J. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. From small beginnings in 1996 with just seven employees in Huddersfield, United Kingdom, today eDriving operates from a U.S. Headquarters in New Jersey, with over 120 employees based in nine offices around the world. This year, the company is celebrating 25 years of helping organizations to successfully manage the risks associated with driving for work purposes.
RetaileMarketer

Around the World with ... Sustainable Shopping: Recommerce and local buying trends

EMarketer · Around the World with ... Sustainable Shopping: Recommerce and Local Buying Trends | May 24, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss sustainable shopping: the "circular economy" leading to the popularity of recommerce, social media playing a role in secondhand selling, and how smaller retailers can benefit from the pandemic-fueled local shopping trend. Tune in to the discussion as eMarketer principal analyst Bill Fisher hosts principal analyst Karin von Abrams and research director at Insider Intelligence Matteo Ceurvels.
MarketsSentinel

Crafts Spirit Market 2021 | Growth, Share, Trends, Opportunities And Focuses On Top Key Players |Copper Fox Distillery, Anchor Brewers & Distillers, Absolut, Smirnoff

Global Crafts Spirit Market Key Players, Business Approaches And Geographical Analysis Amid COVID-19 Pandemic. The report on “Crafts Spirit Market published by Market Research Store Overview By Industry Top Manufactures, Trends, Industry Growth, Size, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028” the report come up with 150+ pages PDF with TOC including a list of figures and table.
Environmenthometextilestoday.com

Blog: Textile companies actively promote sustainability practices

Just over 60% of adults in the U.S. view products produced with minimal environmental impact to be the top marker of sustainability, and 94% of them consider it important to live a sustainable lifestyle. This is according to a recent study from creative services and brand agencies Compose[d] and MaChe.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market [Edition:2021] – Exclusive and Beneficial Research Report 2030

Marketresearch.Biz has recently published a report titled Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market Research Report. This study aims to provide a forecast for the Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market. The Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market is estimated to register a CAGR of X.X% in terms of value during the forecast period 2018–2027. The report...
Environmenttraveldailymedia.com

The most sustainable cities in the world

The world is more focused on our planet and the environment than ever. Sustainability is now something everyone knows about, with global governments making efforts to ensure they’re doing their bit in the fight against climate change. A new study by Uswitch reveals which cities around the world are the most sustainable.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Organic Beverage Market [Edition:2021] – Exclusive and Beneficial Research Report 2030

Marketresearch.Biz has recently published a report titled Organic Beverage Market Research Report. This study aims to provide a forecast for the Organic Beverage Market. The Organic Beverage Market is estimated to register a CAGR of X.X% in terms of value during the forecast period 2018–2027. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the target market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats till 2030. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financial, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The Organic Beverage Market report has been segmented on the basis of product, type, end-user, and region.
Economybostonnews.net

Instant Noodles Market: Demographic Growth Status and Opportunity by 2028- Commercial Creamery, Dairiconcepts, Kanegrade, Kerry Group, Kraft Foods Group, Lactosan, Land O'lakes

The rising need for stimulating beverages which are conveniently packed in cans and can be consumed without any hassle is one of the factors driving the energy drinks market. The growing participation of children, adults, and teenagers in outdoor activities, including sports, hiking, and mountaineering, has fuelled the demand for energy drinks. The perception that energy drinks can boost stamina and reduce fatigue has led to significant demand for energy drinks among teenagers and adults alike. Moreover, increased expenditure by energy drinks manufacturers on promoting energy drinks and growing budget on advertisement campaigns to attract young college-going students is anticipated to create more awareness about energy drinks in the forecast period. The rising awareness about energy drinks in developed as well as developing has led to a significant rise in the consumption of energy drinks. The availability of energy drinks in a number of indigenous flavors to cater to local tastes is also anticipated to generate significant demand for the energy drinks market in the future.
Agriculturebaltimorenews.net

Global Animal Fat Market to be Driven by Rising Demand from Food Service Sector in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Animal Fat Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global Animal Fat market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Food & Drinksrobbreport.com

Locally Sourced Lies? How Sustainability Became the Food World’s Most Disturbing Grift

The face obscured by a mask, the shaky camera, the drone of the refrigerator compressor above—they all added to the video’s intrigue. It arrived a little more than a week ago, out of the blue, like a covert communique from behind enemy lines, as the anonymous masked man explained to us that what we knew to be true was, in fact, lies. I’ve never actually read a John le Carré novel, but I don’t need to now, because I assume I got the same liminal thrill by watching this random guy’s Instagram story.
MarketsSentinel

Nut Based Spread Market 2021 | Growth, Share, Trends, Opportunities And Focuses On Top Key Players |J.M. Smucker, Wellness Foods Ltd, B & G Foods, ConAgra Foods

Global Nut Based Spread Market Key Players, Business Approaches And Geographical Analysis Amid COVID-19 Pandemic. The report on “Nut Based Spread Market published by Market Research Store Overview By Industry Top Manufactures, Trends, Industry Growth, Size, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028” the report come up with 150+ pages PDF with TOC including a list of figures and table.
MarketsSentinel

Organic Whole Milk Powder Market 2021 | Growth, Share, Trends, Opportunities And Focuses On Top Key Players |Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited, Arla Foods UK Plc., Amul, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Global Organic Whole Milk Powder Market Key Players, Business Approaches And Geographical Analysis Amid COVID-19 Pandemic. The report on “Organic Whole Milk Powder Market published by Market Research Store Overview By Industry Top Manufactures, Trends, Industry Growth, Size, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028” the report come up with 150+ pages PDF with TOC including a list of figures and table.
Agriculturebestnewsmonitoring.com

Plant Growth Promoters Market Latest Trends Analysis, Industry Advancement and Forecast To 2030

Plant Growth Promoters Market report highlights the Industry essentials, regional market, global economic industry growth, and market competitors joined with their market share. It is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Plant Growth Promoters Industry which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the business key players. The report is a crucial research document for its targeted audiences such as Plant Growth Promoters manufacturers, raw material suppliers and buyers, industry experts, and other business authorities. The review helps to summarize the global Plant Growth Promoters industry situation (Historical, Present, and Future), in addition to financial development within the industry through expert analysis included inside it that comprises details expenses like material cost, Fixed Costs, Direct Costs, Indirect Costs, Marketing Costs, and Capital Expenditure.
Economymit.edu

How a Startup Mindset Brews Innovation at a Global Scale

In this series, author and organizational coach Chris Clearfield talks with leaders who manage technology-driven teams at innovative organizations across the world. The series will examine universal big-picture challenges as well as specific lessons on sparking ideas and accelerating innovation. Tassilo Festetics just might have beer in his blood —...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Broker Howden Launches World’s 1st Fully Sustainable Insurer, Parhelion

Howden, the London-based insurance broker, announced it is launching a UK insurer called Parhelion, which it describes as “the world’s first fully sustainable insurer.”. Aiming to raise $500 million in capital, Parhelion plans to begin underwriting from Jan. 1, 2022. Parhelion’s new and diversified environmental, social and governance (ESG) products...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Processed Snacks Market is Booming Worldwide with Calbee, Intersnack Group, Kellogg

Latest Research Study on Global Processed Snacks Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Processed Snacks Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Processed Snacks. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Calbee Inc. (Japan), Intersnack Group (Germany), Kellogg (United States), PepsiCo (United States), General Mills (United States), Aviko (The Netherlands), Lamb Weston (United States), Hormel Foods (United States), Tyson Foods (United States), Axium Foods inc. (United States), Want Want Holdings (Taiwan), JFC International (United States), Aperitivos Flaper (Spain), Mondelez International (United States)
IndustryIndustry Week

Coca-Cola Suppliers in China Share Their Quest to Become World-Class

In the journey to continuous improvement success, many organizations look to supplier development programs to drive sustainable results. The focus of these programs is improving supplier performance for mutually beneficial outcomes, including reduced costs and lead time, improved transparency and collaboration and increased customer satisfaction. Supplier development is as much about processes as it is about people—the ultimate goal is developing strategic partnerships with companies that are as invested in your business as you are.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Skimmed Milk Market is Going to Boom With Alpen Dairies, Amul, Arla Foods

Latest Research Study on Global Skimmed Milk Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Skimmed Milk Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Skimmed Milk. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Alpen Dairies (Netherlands), Amul (India), Arla Foods (Denmark), Dairy Farmers of America Inc. (United States), Danone S.A. (France), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), LACTALIS Ingredients (France), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Saputo Inc. (Canada), Schreiber Foods Inc. (United States)