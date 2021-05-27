Alcohol's sustainability & responsibility activations around the world - The IARD Digest - May 2021

The rising need for stimulating beverages which are conveniently packed in cans and can be consumed without any hassle is one of the factors driving the energy drinks market. The growing participation of children, adults, and teenagers in outdoor activities, including sports, hiking, and mountaineering, has fuelled the demand for energy drinks. The perception that energy drinks can boost stamina and reduce fatigue has led to significant demand for energy drinks among teenagers and adults alike. Moreover, increased expenditure by energy drinks manufacturers on promoting energy drinks and growing budget on advertisement campaigns to attract young college-going students is anticipated to create more awareness about energy drinks in the forecast period. The rising awareness about energy drinks in developed as well as developing has led to a significant rise in the consumption of energy drinks. The availability of energy drinks in a number of indigenous flavors to cater to local tastes is also anticipated to generate significant demand for the energy drinks market in the future.