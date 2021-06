The continued weakness of the US dollar has caused strong and sharp gains for the price of gold, which recently resulted in a break through the psychological resistance level of $1900. The rebound gains reached the $1913 resistance level, its highest in more than four months. The profit-taking at the end of last week’s trading pulled the gold price to the support level of $1883, and investors took advantage of that to think about buying gold again. The price then rose to the level of $1904 at the beginning of this week’s trading.