Public Health

China says US peddling conspiracies as lab-leak theory returns

gmanetwork.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING - China on Wednesday accused the US of "spreading conspiracy theories and disinformation" as the theory resurfaced that the coronavirus emerged from a Wuhan laboratory, while urging Washington to open its virology facilities to scrutiny. Led by the US, pressure is mounting for a new probe into the origins...

U.S. PoliticsRadio NB

FOX News Rundown Extra: China, Biden Administration Under Pressure Over COVID “Lab Leak” Theory

After a tumultuous few weeks, U.S. foreign policy has been under more scrutiny than ever. If recent violence in the Middle East and escalating tensions with the Russians wasn’t putting enough pressure on the Biden Administration, new information suggesting the coronavirus originated in a virology lab in Wuhan, China forced the President to address the geopolitically sensitive theory.
ScienceBBC

Covid: China hits back as US revisits Wuhan lab-leak theory

China has denounced US efforts to further investigate whether Covid-19 came from a Chinese lab. US President Joe Biden has said he expects to release the results of an intelligence report on the origins of the virus. China's foreign ministry accused the US of "political manipulation and blame shifting". It...
SciencePosted by
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: Why the Lab-Leak Theory Matters

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox. The lab-leak theory, once dismissed as conspiracism, is entering the mainstream. More scientists and journalists are...
U.S. Politicsnhpbs.org

Why the US is re-investigating the COVID 'lab leak' theory

Where did COVID-19 come from? In the midst of renewed questions about the novel coronavirus' origins, President Joe Biden has directed U.S. intelligence to determine if the virus jumped from animals to humans, or somehow escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. Amna Nawaz and Nick Schifrin explore the possibilities and report what we know so far.
Public HealthThe Hill

Former FDA chief says circumstantial evidence suggesting coronavirus lab-leak theory continues to grow

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Monday told CNBC the true origin of COVID-19 has yet to be discovered. “I think the challenge right now is that the side of the ledger that supports the thesis that this [COVID-19] came from a zoonotic source, from an animal source, hasn’t budged and the side of the ledger that suggests this could have come out of a lab has been continuing to grow,” Gottlieb said.
PoliticsBloomberg

How China Can Quash the Wuhan Lab-Leak Theory

What a difference a year makes. In 2020, discussing the hypothesis that Covid-19 originated in a Chinese lab could get your video yanked from YouTube. Many journalists dismissed such talk as a conspiracy theory, and many scientists insisted it was fake science. Now these assurances are falling apart. The latest...
Public HealthTelegraph

Exclusive: UK intelligence helping US investigate Wuhan lab leak theory

Britain's intelligence agencies are helping the US investigate whether Covid leaked from a Chinese laboratory, The Telegraph has learned. The move comes after Joe Biden, the US President, ordered American intelligence officials to "redouble" their efforts to identify the origins of the virus and report within 90 days. Mr Biden...
Public HealthSand Hills Express

Gottlieb says “side of the ledger” backing lab leak theory has grown

Washington — Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said Sunday the “side of the ledger” that suggests COVID-19 could have emerged from a lab in Wuhan, China, has continued to grow as debate over the virus’s origins reignited last week. “The challenge is that the...
U.S. PoliticsGillette News Record

The media's dereliction of duty on the lab leak theory

WASHINGTON — With evidence mounting that the coronavirus might have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, President Joe Biden has reversed course and ordered the U.S. intelligence community to produce a report on the virus’s origins within 90 days — while reporters who until recently could not be bothered to ask tough questions pressed the White House for answers.
Public Healthpatriotdailypress.org

China-Appeasing Column Insists Lab-Leak Theory Is ‘Garbage’

On the menu today: A Los Angeles Times columnist decrees the lab-leak theory to be “garbage” and says the real lesson of the pandemic is that the United States needs to “cooperate with China” more; a “3.6 Roentgen reading” of a jobs report; a Chinese-government spokesman suffers a bitter defeat; and an appreciation for some kind words.
U.S. Politicswsgw.com

Condoleezza Rice says dismissal of lab leak theory was a “mistake”

▶ Watch Video: Condoleezza Rice says early dismissal of coronavirus lab leak theory was a “mistake”. Washington — Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice suggested public health officials in the United States made a “mistake” in the early weeks of the pandemic by dismissing the possibility that the coronavirus accidentally leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.
Public HealthSeattle Times

Media groupthink and the lab-leak theory

If it turns out that the COVID-19 pandemic was caused by a leak from a lab in Wuhan, China, it will rank among the greatest scientific scandals in history: dangerous research, possibly involving ethically dubious techniques that make viruses more dangerous, carried out in a poorly safeguarded facility, thuggishly covered up by a regime more interested in propaganda than human life, catastrophic for the entire world.
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

Media Shift Gears on COVID ‘Lab Leak’ Theory

Sarah Westwood of the Washington Examiner explores major media outlets’ changing approach to the COVID-19 origin story. Reporters and pundits now tout an idea they once rejected. A hypothesis about the origins of COVID-19 has, in the space of a few weeks, gone from a seemingly debunked conspiracy theory to...
Public HealthSun-Journal

China could pay if nations come to believe the virus leaked from a lab

On Feb. 9, when a World Health Organization team pronounced it “extremely unlikely” that the novel coronavirus escaped from a lab, few could have guessed how much traction the lab-leak hypothesis would gain in just a few months. Today, however, governments, scientists and news organizations are treating the possibility of a lab leak as entirely credible — alongside the competing idea that the virus was transmitted naturally via an infected animal. On May 26, for instance, President Joe Biden asked U.S. intelligence agencies to step up efforts to investigate the virus’s origins and produce a report that could “bring us closer to a definitive conclusion” as to which theory is correct. Even the director general of WHO has suggested that his research team’s conclusion may have been too hasty, given the limited access it had to Chinese facilities.