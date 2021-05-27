The 40 Best Gifts for Teachers (aka the True Heroes of This Past Year)
Teachers rank high among the heroes of the past pandemic year. They adapted their entire approach to educating on the fly, showing infinite grace and patience in the process; they also managed to impart knowledge to armies of tiny, restless people using an unfamiliar platform while rescuing parents from the scary prospect of homeschooling. With that in mind, it’s hard to express our gratitude with a token gift...but that won’t stop us from trying. Here are some of the best gifts for teachers…’cause they deserve all the nice things.www.purewow.com