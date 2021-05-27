The 40 Best Gifts for Teachers (aka the True Heroes of This Past Year)

The first years of parenthood are exhilarating and exhausting, and Father’s Day is the perfect time to let the new dad in your life know his efforts are appreciated. We’ve found some of the best first Father’s Day gifts to show Dad that you’re grateful for all the diaper changes and sleepless nights. This gift guide includes something for everyone, from tech-savvy pops to dads who unwind in the kitchen. We’ve also listed some funny Father’s Day gifts and unique gifts for Dad that will show him that even though life is all about baby now, one day of the year is just for him.