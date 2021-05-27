Cancel
Ohio State

Opinion: Natural gas and oil industry's impact felt throughout Ohio

By GEORGE BROWN
Crain's Cleveland Business
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio jobs are natural gas and oil jobs. That's the message I hope President Biden receives during his visit to Cleveland on Thursday, May 27. Data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services indicates that the natural gas and oil industry employs more than 208,000 Ohioans. The average wage for workers employed directly by the natural gas and oil industry is $81,749. Contrast that with the average wage for all Ohio industries, which sits at $51,740.

