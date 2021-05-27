USD/JPY loses ground for first session in three

USD/CAD | 1.20 Holds, Markets Await Employment Report. CAD/JPY | Path of Least Resistance is Higher as Oil Breaks Out. USDCAD: Despite oil prices rising to fresh multi-year highs, USD/CAD has continued to show little signs of breaking its recent range (1.2000-1.2150), which is likely be maintained until Friday’s jobs report. Yesterday’s move in oil and the initial fall in the greenback saw USD/CAD test its YTD low (1.2009), although firm demand at 1.2000 saw the pair quickly retrace back to the mid-1.20s. While my view in recent weeks had been for a countertrend rally in the pair given that positioning had been somewhat stretched, 1.2140-45 has continued to cap rallies. Alongside this, with oil prices now breaking out on the topside, it would appear that a 1.20 break is more likely than not. Although, the outlook will become clearer once the employment report is out of the way.