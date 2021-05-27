Cancel
Markets

USD/JPY loses ground for first session in three

economies.com
 6 days ago

USD/JPY tilted lower in Asian trade off May 20 highs amid a lack of data from Japan and ahead of US data later today. as of 07:09 GMT, USD/JPY fell 0.09% to 109.04, with an intraday low at 109.04. From the US, GDP growth is expected at 6.5% in the...

www.economies.com
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

The US Dollar finds itself in a familiar spot of support. This Friday brings Non-Farm Payrolls and two weeks from now brings an FOMC rate decision. The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Poised to extend its advance on a break above 110.10

USD/JPY is up, trading near a daily high of 109.88, as US inflation concerns recede. The pair could extend its advance but needs to accelerate above 110.10, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, briefs. “US government yields ease, somehow indicating investors prefer to focus on US economic growth instead of...
MarketsDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rejects Support, CAD/JPY Path Higher

USD/CAD | 1.20 Holds, Markets Await Employment Report. CAD/JPY | Path of Least Resistance is Higher as Oil Breaks Out. USDCAD: Despite oil prices rising to fresh multi-year highs, USD/CAD has continued to show little signs of breaking its recent range (1.2000-1.2150), which is likely be maintained until Friday’s jobs report. Yesterday’s move in oil and the initial fall in the greenback saw USD/CAD test its YTD low (1.2009), although firm demand at 1.2000 saw the pair quickly retrace back to the mid-1.20s. While my view in recent weeks had been for a countertrend rally in the pair given that positioning had been somewhat stretched, 1.2140-45 has continued to cap rallies. Alongside this, with oil prices now breaking out on the topside, it would appear that a 1.20 break is more likely than not. Although, the outlook will become clearer once the employment report is out of the way.
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 109.32; (P) 109.51; (R1) 109.70;. Consolidation form 110.19 continues and intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral at this point. With 108.55 support intact, further rise remains in favor too. On the upside, above 110.19 will resume the rise from 107.47 to retest 110.95 high. Firm break there will resume larger rise from 102.58 to 111.71 resistance next. On the downside, break of 108.55 will turn bias to the downside for 107.47 support instead.
Businessactionforex.com

USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Regains Traction and Looks for Retest of 110 Barrier

The dollar edged higher on Wednesday following a triple downside rejection at daily Tenkan-sen (109.37) that limits negative impact from last Friday’s bull-trap above the 110 marks. The dollar firmed on rising optimism that US jobs data will come better than expected in May, while the US economic recovery, vaccination,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: USD/JPY, USD/CAD

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 3/8.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Euro eases after weak German data, risks deeper pullback on strong US labor figures

The Euro dips further on Wednesday following a strong upside rejection on Tuesday that left a bearish daily candle with long upper shadow. Fresh weakness was helped by a significant drop in German retail sales (Apr -5.5% vs -2% f/c), while increased optimism about accelerating US economic recovery (investors expect upbeat results from US ADP/NFP labor reports; increased activity in US services sector and further fall of weekly jobless claims) would prompt the Fed for earlier than expected policy changes that would provide strong support to the US dollar and accelerate liquidations of larger Euro longs.
Businessbabypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: USD/CAD

No big report scheduled in the next couple of hours, so I’m looking at high-yielding bets like the comdolls for opportunities today. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily Asia-London Session Watchlist looked at AUD/CHF’s range ahead of Australia’s GDP release. Be sure to check that out to see if there is still a potential play!
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD erases losses, climbs back above 1.2200 as USD weakens

DXY turns flat on Wednesday, back under 90.00. EUR/USD rebounds at the 20-day simple moving average, eyes daily highs. The EUR/USD rose fifty pips from the daily low it reached hours ago at 1.2163, and recently it climbed to the 1.2215 area, erasing daily losses. The move higher took place amid a decline of the US Dollar across the board.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Building on Bullish Support

EUR/USD holds to its recent range as buyers seek support from an ascending triangle. EUR/JPY builds on strong momentum but faces short-term resistance at key level from 2018. EUR/USD has kept to a range in the last three weeks as traders look for more data to consolidate momentum. So far, both sides of the coin have seen improving economic outlook as Covid-19 cases diminish, as the focus will likely be put on the NFP jobs data out this Friday for further guidance.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks hover near record highs on rebound bets, oil rallies above US$70

LONDON (June 2): Stock markets hovered near record highs on Wednesday as investors cheered the latest evidence of a sustained rebound in global economies and stronger oil prices lifted energy stocks. The mood was less buoyant than on Tuesday, however, as traders waited for crucial US jobs data on Friday...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD advances further north of 1.2200 ahead of PMIs

EUR/USD trades with modest gains above the 1.2200 mark. German, EMU final May Manufacturing PMI next on tap. US ISM Manufacturing will take centre stage later in the session. EUR/USD adds to Monday’s gains and extends the breakout of the key 1.2200 the figure on turnaround Tuesday. EUR/USD firmer, looks...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY seen rangebound between 108.80 and 110.00 – UOB

USD/JPY is now expected to trade on a 108.80-110.00 consolidation theme in the next weeks. Suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “While we highlighted yesterday that ‘deeply overbought conditions suggest that USD is unlikely to strengthen further’, we expected USD to ‘to consolidate and trade between 109.50 and 110.05’. However, USD dropped sharply to 109.34 before settling on a soft note at 109.54 (-0.25%). The sharp drop appears to be running ahead of itself but there is room for USD to dip below the strong support at 109.30. For today, the next support at 109.10 is unlikely to come into the picture. Resistance is at 109.65 followed by 109.85.”
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY looks firmer albeit off 2021 highs above 134.00

EUR/JPY records new 201 highs above 134.00. Higher US yields sponsor the selling mood in JPY. US ISM Manufacturing next of note in the US calendar. The selling pressure in the Japanese currency underpins the continuation of the upside momentum in EUR/JPY to fresh YTD tops beyond 134.00 the figure.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD rebounds after dropping toward 1.2000, looks to close the day flat

USD/CAD touched its lowest level in nearly six years on Tuesday. Rising crude oil prices provided a boost to CAD. US Dollar Index stays flat on the day below 90.00. After spending the first half of the day moving sideways around 1.2050, the USD/CAD pair came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its lowest level since June 2015 at 1.2005. In the late American session, however, the pair managed to stage a rebound and was last seen trading flat on a daily basis at 1.2056.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY drops to test daily lows despite positive data and higher yields

US dollar weakens after economic data, even as yields rise. Wall Street turns mixed as Nasdaq falls into negative territory. The USD/JPY is falling for the third day in a row, but so far, it has been able to hold above 109.30. The pair dropped to 109.33 during the American session, and then it rebounded to 109.45.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD pares early gains, trades flat around 0.7730 ahead of US data

AUD/USD lost its traction after rising to 0.7700 area. US Dollar Index stays below 90.00 following Monday's decline. Focus shifts to ISM Manufacturing PMI data from US. The AUD/USD pair closed the first day of the week modestly higher and advanced to a daily high of 0.7768 during the Asian trading hours. However, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum ahead of the high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US and was last seen trading flat on the day at 0.7733.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Breaching Psychological Resistance

The support level reached 109.35 before settling around 109.50 at the beginning of trading on Tuesday, waiting for new developments. The currency pair's recent bounce gains pushed it towards the 110.20 resistance level and as I mentioned before, surpassing that most important psychological resistance of 110.00 is to further control the bulls' performance. The US dollar, which confused most observers by its rally in the first quarter of 2021, fell broadly in April and May.