Uncharted 4 PC Might Be A Reality

By News Bot
cramgaming.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews this morning suggests alongside several other once Playstation exclusive titles such as Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, that the console favourite Uncharted series might make its way to PC platforms. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End specifically released on PS4 back in May 2016, so it would be an extra revenue stream for Sony if they released an updated version for PC players. This is great news if it pans out and according to Sony’s official investor presentation it could be more reality than rumour.

