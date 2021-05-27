Uncharted 4 PC Might Be A Reality

Assuming this new document from Sony is to be believed. Sony recently put up their latest investor report on Sony.com for their PlayStation brand, and with it has come some new surprises. For instance, we have learned that there are now over 3.2 million paid subscribers for PlayStation Now. PlayStation Plus has now hit about 48 million subscribers as of fiscal year 2020. Sony also managed to sell over 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles thus far. We even see that the return on investment for Horizon Zero Dawn was well over 250% for the PC release!