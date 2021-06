When you were a kid, how did you imagine the future? If you’re like us, you probably envisioned things like flying cars and people wearing AR glasses every day. While flying cars aren’t exactly mainstream yet, the VR glasses are here. And plenty of other futuristic gadgets are on their way in 2021. If the rumors about the new iPhone 13 are correct, we could be looking at phones with a smaller notch. And the new HTC headsets coming up this week look like promising additions to VR gaming. So it’s with these products in mind that we’re highlighting our favorite futuristic high-tech gadgets that we look forward to in 2021.