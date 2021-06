Expense ratios, sometimes known as management expense ratios (MERs), are calculations that reflect how much funds charge their investors on an ongoing basis. Expense ratios reflect all recurring fees a fund charges such as management fees, administrative fees and distribution fees. It's important for investors to understand that expense ratios do not include transactional fees or costs related to sales, such as fees charged to buy or sell fund shares or to compensate brokers. Investors thus should consider a fund's expense ratio as well as any "sales loads" when evaluating the overall cost of investing in a fund.