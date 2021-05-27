Cancel
Boneworks Dev Teases Progress On Next Game For Quest 2, PC VR And Possibly PSVR 2

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStress Level Zero developer Brandon J. Laatsch teased progress on the studio’s next game on Twitter, reafirming that it would be coming to Quest 2, PC VR and potentially even PSVR 2. The initial tweet from Laatsch indicated that he was playing around with the game and preparing footage, potentially...

Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Sweet Surrender Is A New VR Roguelite Shooter For Quest And PC

Sweet Surrender might just be a new VR shooter to keep an eye on. This roguelite from Salmi Games — who previously worked on Growrilla — is now listed on SteamVR and is aiming to release in late 2021. In the game, players fight their way through a tower filled with hostile robots. Check out some gameplay in the GIF below.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey Now Available On Oculus Quest

Today Taito Corporation and Survios Inc. have announced the release of their new game Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey. This game is meant to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the original Bubble Bobble released on 1986. The game is available for purchase on both the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2. Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey is a VR puzzle game that takes the gameplay of the original and adapts it into a 3D space. Players pop colorful bubbles by carefully aiming and flinging bubbles of the same color. Special bubbles that either help or impede the player lead to challenging puzzles players have to solve.
Video Gamesarxiv.org

Effects of VR Gaming and Game Genre on Player Experience

With the increasing availability of modern virtual reality (VR) headsets, the use and applications of VR technology for gaming purposes have become more pervasive than ever. Despite the growing popularity of VR gaming, user studies into how it might affect the player experience (PX) during the gameplay are scarce. Accordingly, the current study investigated the effects of VR gaming and game genre on PX. We compared PX metrics for two game genres, strategy (more interactive) and racing (less interactive), across two gaming platforms, VR and traditional desktop gaming. Participants were randomly assigned to one of the gaming platforms, played both a strategy and racing game on their corresponding platform, and provided PX ratings. Results revealed that, regardless of the game genre, participants in the VR gaming condition experienced a greater level of sense of presence than did those in the desktop gaming condition. That said, results showed that the two gaming platforms did not significantly differ from one another in PX ratings. As for the effect of game genre, participants provided greater PX ratings for the strategy game than for the racing game, regardless of whether the game was played on a VR headset or desktop computer. Collectively, these results indicate that although VR gaming affords a greater sense of presence in the game environment, this increase in presence does not seem to translate into a more satisfactory PX when playing either a strategy or racing game.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Tag has inexplicably become this year's hottest VR game

"I was wall climbing and chasing a monkey, got waaay too immersed and full on slammed the shit out of it against a bedside table," says HeyoooWhatsUpBitches, a user from the Gorilla Tag subreddit who smashed their Oculus Quest 2 controller during a particularly intense play session of Gorilla Tag. Take a glance at the subreddit and it's not the only story about a broken controller or injury you'll find about Gorilla Tag, a free VR game that has quickly become one of the VR’s biggest hits.
Video Gamesvrscout.com

How To Play Classic Arcade Games On Oculus Quest

Turn your Quest or Quest 2 headset into an all-in-one retro arcade featuring classic games and consoles. Miss visiting your local arcade and blowing all your hard-earned quarters on classic lightgun games? Well, fret not, because today we’re breaking down how to turn your Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 VR headset into an all-in-one retro arcade. Yes, that’s right, using the right combination of virtual emulators you can transform your modern standalone VR headset into an interactive gallery bursting at the seams with classic arcade games.
Video GamesGamespot

CoD: Warzone Dev Teases Changes To Sun Lensflares In Verdansk '84

A visual effects artist from Raven Software has said the studio could adjust the sun lens flare levels in Call of Duty: Warzone. Responding to a news story about how different elemental aspects of the game's visual look--including sun flares--are distracting, Reed Shingledecker said it would be easy to "tone down" these flares if that's what people want.
Video Gamessvg.com

This Fan Made A Nintendo Gaming PC

To this day, the Nintendo GameCube stands as one of the most beloved consoles of all time. Famous for its compact size and the best-selling games it offered, it remains a favorite in the hearts of console gamers everywhere. Now, twenty years later, PC gaming has come to the cube-shaped console, all thanks to one hardware fanatic.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

The Goriest VR Games Released So Far

Look, VR is a major force for good. It can teleport us across the planet, link us up with friends and bring us closer to those we’ve never connected with in the past. It also lets you play Gorn. Sometimes it’s fun to cause a little carnage and, while there...
Video GamesIGN

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC VR Mod Out Now

In a testament to PC gaming's modding community, the creator of the VR mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 has now started work on a similar mod for Red Dead Redemption 2, according to UploadVR. The developer, Luke Ross, has released an early version of the Red Dead Redemption 2...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

GTFO VR Now Possible With New Mod

One of the best ways to make a scary game even scarier is to put the player in the shoes of the protagonist. A new GTFO mod gives the horror game/first-person shooter GTFO VR support, letting players get closer to the action. GTFO is a cooperative first-person shooter released into...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Crysis 2 or 3 Sequels Being Remastered Possibly Teased by Devs

Game studio Crytek might just be teasing the fans that the sequels, Crysis 2 and/or 3 will be getting a remaster just like the original. The official Twitter account of the franchise recently posted a phrase out of nowhere, and this phrase is quite the popular one since it indicates something for the series.
Video Gamesxda-developers

[DEV][Game] Jigsaw Empire - Puzzle Game

Is a free relaxing puzzle game with thousands of HD Jigsaws for adults and for children!. Enjoy the relaxing Jigsaw Puzzles with one of the best stress relief games to train your brain and calm your anxiety. FEATURES. A large number of beautiful free images of different difficulty levels from...
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

Layers of Fear VR (PSVR)

Over five years ago, I reviewed Layers of Fear from Bloober Team, it’s hard to believe it has been that long. In the interim, Bloober released a full-blown sequel and has recently released the games on Switch, as well as releasing the first game on PSVR just a few weeks ago. I was provided with a review code for Layers of Fear for PSVR and was happy, although delayed, in finally getting to experience this compelling horror title in VR.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Atomic Heart Will be Shown at E3; Dev Says the Game is Ready

A developer from the team working on Atomic Heart stated on the title's official Discord serve that „the game is ready” and the studio is focusing on console ports. He also revealed that the game's trailer will be unveiled at the E3. The release of Atomic Heart may come sooner...
Video GamesTechRadar

Nvidia DLSS now boosts frame rates in VR games

Nvidia has announced DLSS support for a bunch of new games, including the first time that the frame rate boosting technology has come to VR titles. VR gaming is a good area to apply DLSS, of course, seeing as these games demand super-smooth frame rates to look and feel real (and choppy motion can be particularly off-putting in VR, possibly exacerbating any of the dreaded motion sickness effects some players might experience).