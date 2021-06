While you may be just as excited to get your driver's license as you would be about getting your first new car, it is fraught with uncertainty and, to add insult to injury, in the USA, it doesn't work the same way in every state. Still, it is possible to boil it all down to the basics to make it easier to understand driver's license requirements. Driving is an action that requires great responsibility, and so the process of obtaining the permit is designed to make you a safe driver.