NotaryCam’s ‘Help a Hero’ Initiative Offers Free RON Services for Current, Retired Military Members over Memorial Day Weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – In January 2019, Amry Capt. Drew Ross of Rockbridge County was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors. “He was just the type of guy who would give you the shirt off his back. He was super impressive and competitive yet very humble,” said his friend and fellow West Point graduate Nick Wheeler. “He was one of those guys that no matter how hard things got in training or in combat, he was always thinking about others and putting others first before himself.”