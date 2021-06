After adidas and Kanye West launched the first Yeezy 450 colorway in Cloud White back in March another pair has surfaced this time in an opposite “Dark Slate” theme. The silhouette we never thought would release is here and it looks like Kanye and adidas already have big plans for the unconventional silhouette. Already set to debut in the Cloud White colorway, the sneaker now appears to be scheduled in an opposite colorway featuring darker tones. We have a great mockup to go off of as well as some leaked on-foot images which can be viewed below. You can expect a dark mesh design, dark laces, and an eye-catching black midsole and outsole. Although a brand new silhouette that represents Kanye breaking down social norms again, when dressed in an all-black rendition, you can only expect good things for the theme.