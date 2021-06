The appointment of Jan Buza and Jozef Maruscak provides key support for Apex’s growth strategy, strengthening resources to meet a significant increase in case numbers. Jan Buza led Business Development at Exponea, a data company that raised over £30m and was later acquired by Bloomreach, the leader in Commerce Experience. He then worked on employing AI (artificial intelligence) and predictive analytics in litigation at CourtQuant and was part of Deloitte’s Legal Tech accelerator program. Most recently, he co-founded and heads product development at Trama, a Legal Tech company that is building an AI-powered trademark registration service.