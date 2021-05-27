YEEZY 450 “Cloud White” Restock September 2021

In celebration of the five-year anniversary of the 350 V2, Kanye and adidas will be adding a Reflective makeover to the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga”. Originally released in 2016, the Beluga rendition is looked at as one of the most coveted offerings of the 350 V2 and from the impressive catalog Kanye has put together, it’s a big accomplishment. Now five years later, the rendition will be making a return for the first time but with an added reflective flair. Featuring the same grey and black zebra printed primeknit upper, the orange stripe flashes onto the sides while also displaying “SPLY-350” branding. To complement the original look, 3M reflective detailing is added to the entire upper which is a nice way to bring back the original design while also preserving the true original at the same time.