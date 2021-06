Many of us are familiar with the power of kudzu and its ability to overtake anything in its path. You may have memories tasting the sweet nectar of Japanese Honeysuckle, known to some as “liquid candy.” Maybe you’ve seen – and even purchased – a pot of English Ivy from a plant retailer, or enjoyed picking and eating wineberries from prickly pink stems in the summer. If any of these apply to you, congratulations. You’re already familiar with some nonnative invasive plants (NNIPs) that are widespread throughout the United States. What you may not have known is how detrimental these plants are to wildlife, native species and entire ecosystems.