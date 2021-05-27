KC Chiefs: Jarran Reed continues to be an underrated addition to the defense
As most know, the Kansas City Chiefs signed interior defensive lineman Jarran Reed earlier this offseason. Reed, formerly with the Seattle Seahawks, signed a 1-year deal worth $7 million after being released by Seattle. The Seahawks parted ways with Jarran Reed mostly to save $8.975 million in cap space. To many Chiefs fans, this move didn’t seem that significant. However, I believe Reed will have a big impact on the defensive line and the defense as a whole.kckingdom.com