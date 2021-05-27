Cancel
NFL

KC Chiefs: Jarran Reed continues to be an underrated addition to the defense

By Michael D’Arcy
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs most know, the Kansas City Chiefs signed interior defensive lineman Jarran Reed earlier this offseason. Reed, formerly with the Seattle Seahawks, signed a 1-year deal worth $7 million after being released by Seattle. The Seahawks parted ways with Jarran Reed mostly to save $8.975 million in cap space. To many Chiefs fans, this move didn’t seem that significant. However, I believe Reed will have a big impact on the defensive line and the defense as a whole.

