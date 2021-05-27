KC Chiefs: Jarran Reed continues to be an underrated addition to the defense

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been very much up and down since Kansas City acquired him from the Seattle Seahawks prior to the 2019 season. Clark has never become that double-digit sack guy that he was in Seattle and while he has been praised for his run defense, the overall team run defense hasn’t improved all that much and you don’t pay $100 million for a decent run-defender and mediocre pass-rusher. In fact, Clark only had a 9.8% pressure rate in 2020 which ranked 53rd among all defensive ends. That has to improve.