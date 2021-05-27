Morgan County Teen Found Safe; Suspect Now in Custody / UPDATED
Morgan County authorities located a man and a teenage girl Wednesday afternoon in connection with a suspected abduction and hostage situation. According to an Amber Alert issued earlier that day, 16 year old Margaret Ann Prince was abducted by Adam Wilson, age 36 and the two were last seen on foot near Prince Circle in Morgan County. Authorities later learned that the two had been seen in the area of Brindlee Mountain Baptist Church on U.S. Highway 231.www.weisradio.com