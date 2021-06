The six-game Wednesday slate of NBA DFS action features three potentially high-octane spots for daily fantasy basketball point production, as the Wizards – Hawks, Spurs – Nets and Trail Blazers – Jazz games are all totaled into the 230s. The balance of the slate is less exciting on the Vegas board but could offer some high-end selections for NBA DFS purposes across both sites, making it a very interesting slate to pick apart for upside, leverage and value. With six games on the slate, this article will focus on the top overall DFS basketball picks, which also provide some leverage to the field. As always, the goal is to find under-appreciated players for the frequency with which they land in the optimal lineup in DraftKings and FanDuel DFS NBA projections and simulations.