The Corry junior varsity baseball team won its third game in a row and fourth game in the last five outings beating the Erie Royals 12-2 on Monday. The Beavers continue to start games strong, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Corry scored in each inning thereafter, tallying 12 runs in five innings of work. Erie was only able to plate a run in the second and fifth innings. The game ended after five innings, as the 10-run mercy rule came into effect.