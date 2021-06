A DeKalb County man was killed and a Cherokee County man injured in a two-vehicle crash taking place during the early morning hours of Monday. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the collision took place around 4:15am on DeKalb County Road 483, and involved a 2001 Nissan driven by a male resident of Ft Payne – who was fatally injured; and a 2004 Kia being driven by a male resident of Leesburg – who was transported for treatment of non-specified injuries.