Hi! I would like to introduce myself, my name is Scout, and I am a su-paw-star! I was a visitor at HSIMC as a puppy about 1.5 years ago. I was lucky to be adopted and live in a home for while which was amazing. However, when my human left for college I was returned. I would love a home with a doggie playmate and people who understand that sometimes I just need to take things slow but I warm up quickly. I am around three years old and ready to start the next chapter in life. Can this be with you? I sure think you sound like pawfection! Apply to love me at mendohumanesociety.com today!