OnePlus announces Digital Wellpaper, a digital wellbeing-focused live wallpaper

If you didn't secure a copy of Colors Live when it popped up on Kickstarter last summer, don't worry – a physical retail version is headed our way later this year. Last year's Kickstarter saw the return of the 3DS's popular digital art software on Switch, but this time it came bundled with new features and a cool SonarPen that plugs into the Switch's headphone jack and uses audio to draw on the touchscreen. It's clever stuff, and at a considerably lower price point than most professional digital art packages, it's no doubt tempting for Switch-owning artists.