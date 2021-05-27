OnePlus announces Digital Wellpaper, a digital wellbeing-focused live wallpaper
OnePlus is known to add digital wellbeing features to its OxygenOS. The company is adding yet another way for users to focus on their digital wellbeing. OnePlus has launched Digital Wellpaper, a digital wellbeing live wallpaper that is now available on Google Play. The company says that it is designed to bridge the gap between the ever-rising usage of smartphones. The app displays a dynamic wallpaper based on an individual’s smartphone usage data. It was curated by OneLab, an experiential software team within OnePlus.pocketnow.com