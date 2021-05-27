Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

OnePlus announces Digital Wellpaper, a digital wellbeing-focused live wallpaper

By Prakhar Khanna
pocketnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnePlus is known to add digital wellbeing features to its OxygenOS. The company is adding yet another way for users to focus on their digital wellbeing. OnePlus has launched Digital Wellpaper, a digital wellbeing live wallpaper that is now available on Google Play. The company says that it is designed to bridge the gap between the ever-rising usage of smartphones. The app displays a dynamic wallpaper based on an individual’s smartphone usage data. It was curated by OneLab, an experiential software team within OnePlus.

pocketnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellbeing#Oneplus One#Smartphone Users#Android Users#Google Android#Smartphones#Digital Wellpaper#Google Play#Onelab#Oneplus North America#Digital Wellness#Custom Wallpapers#Download#Zen Mode#Company#Constantly Scale#Insight Aod#Habits#Gap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Oneplus
News Break
Google
Related
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Google Phone Can Now Announce Aloud Who's Ringing You

Google Phone is rolling out a new feature that audibly announces who's calling you with their Caller ID or number. This new feature can be found in the latest update to the Android app. Google Phone Now Announces Aloud Who's Calling You. Those using Google Phone on their Android device...
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

OnePlus has a new live wallpaper to help you obsess over screen-on time even more

OnePlus recently put in more resources towards software development, but unfortunately, it isn't for what you might hope. These efforts, by the OneLabs team, are directed towards creating resourceful apps and experiences, the first of which we saw a couple of weeks ago — a cross-platform clipboard tool. The team's most recent attempt involves a live wallpaper app that visualizes your phone usage data.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

The Psychonauts 2 Digital Issue Is Now Live

If you subscribe to Game Informer's digital edition, you can now read our deep dives on Psychonauts 2, Double Fine, and Tim Schafer. Following today's cover reveal, our digital issue is now live to subscribers on web browsers, iPad/iPhone, and Android devices. Individual issues will be available for purchase later today. You can download the apps to view the issue by following this link. All of these digital options are included in a standard subscription.
Softwarecommercialintegrator.com

Shure Announces Expanded Capabilities for SLX-D Digital Wireless System

Shure today announced the addition of free software networking capabilities for the SLX-D Digital Wireless System. Shure’s Wireless Workbench 6 software and ShurePlus Channels iOS app will be compatible with SLX-D later this summer. The software solutions “offer the necessary RF management that professionals rely on for critical oversight and...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Cell Phonesreviewgeek.com

Turn Your Android App Usage Into a Dynamic Wallpaper With OnePlus WellPaper

OnePlus is pushing its wellness initiative in a new direction with WellPaper, a new dynamic wallpaper that constantly changes based on your app usage. By splitting app categories like entertainment or productivity into six distinct colors, WellPaper can help you visualize and change your habits every time you unlock your phone.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Digital Art Software Colors Live Is Getting A Physical Release On Switch

If you didn't secure a copy of Colors Live when it popped up on Kickstarter last summer, don't worry – a physical retail version is headed our way later this year. Last year's Kickstarter saw the return of the 3DS's popular digital art software on Switch, but this time it came bundled with new features and a cool SonarPen that plugs into the Switch's headphone jack and uses audio to draw on the touchscreen. It's clever stuff, and at a considerably lower price point than most professional digital art packages, it's no doubt tempting for Switch-owning artists.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Devolver Digital Announces Phantom Abyss for PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Team WIBY have announced a massive asynchronous multiplayer game, Phantom Abyss, for PC. It will launch for Steam and streaming using the GeForce NOW in June. Phantom Abyss will expand over time with new chambers, traps, whips, zones, and additional gameplay features. View a trailer...
Electronicsshepherdgazette.com

OnePlus TV U1S Sequence, Exterior TV Digital camera Tipped to Launch in India Quickly

OnePlus TV U1S series is tipped to launch in India soon in three screen sizes — 50, 55, and 65 inches. The new series appears to be an upgrade over the OnePlus TV U1 that debuted last year in a single 55-inch size. In addition to the OnePlus TV U1S series, the Chinese company is rumoured to launch an external TV camera with support for Google Duo. The TV camera could help people make video calls directly from their TVs. OnePlus is also speculated to work on a smart TV that would come with a pop-up camera.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

Download the OnePlus WellPaper app here to monitor your phone usage

If opening up the Digital Wellbeing section is too much of a hassle, OnePlus has launched a new app called ‘WellPaper’ that uses live wallpapers to show your daily handset usage. Best of all, it’s available to install on any phone running on Android 7.0 or higher which means you don’t even need to be using a OnePlus smartphone to try out the WellPaper app.
Businessaustinnews.net

Digital Media Lead, a Digital Marketing Company, Announces the Launch of New Services

Digital Media Lead is Devoted to Helping E-Commerce Businesses to Succeed. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Jeremias Sorea, CEO of the full service digital marketing company Digital Media Lead, is pleased to announce the launch of new high end services. These new services were created to help E-commerce stores to strengthen their digital presence as much as possible.
Technologyanandtech.com

Western Digital Unveils Multimedia-Focused SanDisk Professional Portfolio

Western Digital's G-Technology brand is well-known in multimedia production circles with products ranging from portable SSDs to multi-HDD RAID enclosures. As part of its Flash Perspective event today, the company is introducing the SanDisk Professional tag for products sold earlier under the G-Technology brand. In addition to new products targeting the prosumers and production houses, existing products are also getting speed bumps with updates in the USB interface.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

These are the Best Android Launchers: Nova, Lawnchair, Niagara, and more!

Android is one of the most customizable OS’s considering all the various limitations imposed on its mobile counterpart, iOS. You don’t need to root your Android device or flash a custom recovery and ROM to spice up your home screen. If you’re majorly concerned about the pre-installed custom UI’s homescreen layout from your device maker and wish to change its look, all you need is to download one of the best Android launchers.
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

OnePlus’ slick live wallpaper will guilt you into using your phone less

OneLab, an experimental software division of OnePlus, has released its second app this month in the form of well-being-focused wallpapers. The app, called WellPaper, puts informative backgrounds on your home screen to tell you how much time you’re spending on your mobile apps. The app currently has three wallpapers to...