Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Police misconduct isn’t just brutality. The Justice Department needs to investigate failures to protect.

By Jane Manning
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane Manning is the director of the Women’s Equal Justice Project and a former sex crimes prosecutor. Under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Justice Department is investigating the Minneapolis Police Department and the Louisville Metro Police Department. These cities are logical targets for a department determined to resume the push for criminal justice reform. The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the shocking police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville followed years of community complaints of racial profiling, police brutality, and wrongful police killings, disproportionately of Black residents.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Louisville, KY
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Police Misconduct#Misconduct Cases#Criminal Violence#Sexual Misconduct#The Justice Department#African Americans#Lgbtq#Native#Past Justice Department#Nopd#Senate#Police Violence#Criminal Justice Reform#Wrongful Police Killings#Rape Cases#Law Enforcement Agencies#Corruption#Nuisance Crimes#Sexual Assaults
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Minneapolis, MNSouthern Minnesota News

Federal arraignment in July for 3 ex-cops in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in July, with a trial date to be determined. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to be arraigned on civil rights violations...
Hennepin County, MNMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

The latest: from aggravating factors to federal indictments

Federal indictments, aggravating factors for Derek Chauvin, a continued state trial for the three other former officers charged with killing George Floyd. What does it all mean?. Let’s talk about the federal grand jury indictments against all four former MPD officers. Think about state and federal courts as two trains...
Minneapolis, MNDaily Times

Correction: Daunte Wright-Policing story

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In a story May 15, 2021, about the city of Brooklyn Center considering changes in policing after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Wright was wanted on a felony warrant. He was wanted on a warrant for a gross misdemeanor.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Kimberly Potter trial date set for Dec. 6

Date set. The Star Tribune’s Washington Post reports: “Kimberly A. Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who was charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright, is set to stand trial at the end of the year, a Minneapolis judge ruled Monday. … Hennepin County Judge Regina M. Chu said during a Monday virtual omnibus hearing that she found probable cause to support the charges against Potter and set a tentative trial date for Dec. 6.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Fox News

Kim Potter tentative December trial date set for Daunte Wright's death

A former Minnesota police officer charged with killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop will stand trial at the end of the year, a judge ruled Monday. Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu set a tentative Dec. 6 trial date during a Monday virtual court hearing in which she found charges against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter were supported. Chu said she wished to "expedite" the case, FOX Minneapolis reported.
Minnesota StateMarietta Daily Journal

Judge rules trial for former Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright can proceed

A Minnesota judge ruled Monday that a trial for Kimberly Potter, the former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April, can proceed. Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu said Monday there was probable cause for Potter’s second-degree manslaughter charge to continue and set a tentative start date for the trial in December.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Minnesota wrote the book on preventing and investigating killings by state actors. It’s time we follow it.

No tool of oppression is more powerful than summary execution. Around the globe, killings by security forces without judge or jury serve to silence dissent, quell undesirable religious practices, and force compliance with unjust laws. Extra-legal killings deprive the individual of life, without charge or sentence. But unlawful killings coupled with lack of accountability do more. They impart a powerful and intentional lesson upon those who live: stay in line or face the consequences.
Brooklyn Center, MNThe Hill

Ex-officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to face trial in December

A Minneapolis judge ruled on Monday that the trial of the former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright can proceed. Hennepin County Judge Regina M. Chu said during a virtual omnibus hearing that she identified probable cause to uphold the charges against Kim Potter, who was captured on body camera footage last month shooting Wright during a traffic stop, The Washington Post reported on Monday.
Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
KROC News

Trial Date Set for Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A December trial date has been set for a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is scheduled to stand trial Dec. 6, barring any future scheduling conflicts. The date was set during a Monday...
Louisville, KYPosted by
The Associated Press

Officials: Inmate found unresponsive, dies at hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An inmate at a Kentucky jail who was found unresponsive in a housing unit died after being taken to a hospital, authorities said. The 37-year-old man was found Sunday morning by an officer with Louisville Metro Corrections, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the agency. The officer called emergency crews and began “lifesaving efforts” on the inmate, Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said in the statement. The man was later pronounced dead at University Hospital, Durham said.