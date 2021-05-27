Police misconduct isn’t just brutality. The Justice Department needs to investigate failures to protect.

Jane Manning is the director of the Women’s Equal Justice Project and a former sex crimes prosecutor. Under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Justice Department is investigating the Minneapolis Police Department and the Louisville Metro Police Department. These cities are logical targets for a department determined to resume the push for criminal justice reform. The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the shocking police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville followed years of community complaints of racial profiling, police brutality, and wrongful police killings, disproportionately of Black residents.