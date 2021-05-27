Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Two points in series finale

CBS Sports
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZucker registered a goal and an assist with four shots and five hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders in Game 6. Zucker deflected a Cody Ceci point shot less than two minutes into the second period to give Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead. He also picked up an assist on Jeff Carter's goal that opened the scoring 1:27 into the game. Zucker finished the series with two goals, one assist and 12 shots in six games.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Jeff Carter
Person
Cody Ceci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Islanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLSporting News

Jack Eichel trade rumors: Sabres reportedly 'want to move on' from star center

Tension has been brewing between Jack Eichel and the Sabres for some time. And now, it appears that the two sides are coming closer to a split. As detailed by SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman on WGR 550's The Instigators, it's not only Eichel who wants to leave the Sabres. Buffalo is ready to move on from Eichel as well.
NHLEast Bay Times

Flyers’ Oskar Lindblom wins Masterton Trophy; Patrick Marleau was a finalist

Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom, who returned to play less than 10 months after he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in Dec. 2019, was chosen the winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in a vote by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Sharks forward Patrick Marleau and Minnesota...
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Pippins dominate in series finale

The Yakima Valley Pippins concluded a successful series to open the West Coast League season with a 10-1 victory Sunday over the Corvallis Knights at Yakima County Stadium. The Pippins (2-1) bounced back from Saturday’s 11-3 loss and never trailed in the series finale. Noah Williamson got the offense started in the second inning with a leadoff double. After stealing third, Williamson scored on a double by Chaz Myers, who was then driven in on a double by Alex Shanks.
NHLCBS Sports

Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Two points in win

Barzal scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4. Barzal set up Kyle Palmieri's game-tying goal in the second period. In the third, a Scott Mayfield shot was deflected and then swatted into the net by Barzal. The center's offense has sparked to life in the second round -- he's racked up four points in his last three games. The 24-year-old has seven points, 27 shots on net, four PIM and a minus-1 rating through 10 playoff contests.
NBAfantasypros.com

Cameron Payne scores seven points in series finale win over the Lakers

Payne scored 7.0 points in the Suns’ series finale win over the Lakers ending the series having averaged 23.3 minutes, 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 39.6 percent from the floor and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc. This series is much different without this gentleman’s effort and production. With Chris Paul seemingly less than 100.0 percent the Suns could lean on Payne a lot to add some new dynamic to the rotation and script to off-set the possible limitations of Paul’s contribution.
MLBbettingpros.com

Trend points to the under in the Cubs-Padres series opener

The under is 4-0-1 in the last five meetings between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres. The over/under for tonight’s series opener is 7.5 runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. Both the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres' starting pitchers face the opposition for the second time in a week in tonight's series opener. Chicago's Adbert Alzolay (4-4, 3.62 ERA) earned the win against the Padres last Wednesday after holding them to one run on three hits in five innings while tying a season-high with seven strikeouts. San Diego's Ryan Weathers (2-2, 2.06 ERA) did not fare as well, taking the loss last Tuesday after getting tagged for four runs on seven hits over five innings. Weathers has allowed just four earned runs in three home starts while pitching to a 1.93 ERA at Petco Park. He has yet to earn a win at home this season, as he has not completed more than four innings in any of his home starts. With 12 games (seven starts) under his belt, look for the Padres coaching staff to be a little more flexible with their rookie in terms of pitch count. Alzolay has been on fire of late, allowing three earned runs over his last 17.2 innings. He has at least six strikeouts in eight of his previous nine starts, and the Cubs have won three of the previous four games in which he has pitched.
NHLCBS Sports

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Another two-point outing

Bailey registered two assists and was plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Boston in Game 6. Bailey logged his second consecutive two-point performance, assisting on back-to-back goals by Brock Nelson in the second period. The 13th-year Islander is enjoying a strong postseason, contributing five goals and six assists in 12 contests.
MLBbettingpros.com

Trends point to the over in the Astros-Twins series opener

The over is 4-0 in the Minnesota Twins’ last four games against teams from the AL West and is 7-1 in their previous eight home games against teams with a winning record. Both of those trends apply tonight in their series opener with the Houston Astros. Betting Impact:. The over/under...
Binghamton, NYallfans.co

Ponies Blanked by Baysox in Series Finale

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-24) fell to the Bowie Baysox 10-0 on Sunday afternoon as Bowie won the six-game series at Mirabito Stadium. Bowie (25-9) got on the board in the first on an Adley Rutschman two-run home run off of Luc Rennie, Rutschman’s tenth of the year. Bowie would score runs in six of the first seven innings. Patrick Dorian had a two-run triple to center in the third, Chris Hudgins hit a two-run homer in the fourth, and Doran Turchin tacked on a solo homer in the fifth. Turchin now has three homers in his last two games after not having any coming into Saturday’s contest.
BaseballTimes Union

ValleyCats squander lead in series finale

The Tri-City ValleyCats got off to a hot start against the Sussex County Miners, but couldn't hold the lead and ended up on the losing end of a 4-3 decision in the series finale in Augusta, N.J. on Sunday afternoon. Third baseman Juan Silverio got Tri-City on the scoreboard in...
NHLreviewjournal.com

Golden Knights defensemen handle scoring load in Game 1 win

The Golden Knights have been winning with depth throughout the postseason, and different players have stepped up nearly every game. On Monday in Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL semifinal series, it was the defensemen’s turn to shine. The Knights’ blue line finished with three goals and...
NHLtalesbuzz.com

Ilya Sorokin delivers for Islanders in loss to Lightning

Fans had high expectations for Ilya Sorokin entering the season. The rookie netminder somehow exceeded them. Game 2 added to his impressive first-year résumé. The Islanders lost 4-2 in Tampa, but Sorokin gave his team something to smile about. When Semyon Varlamov was bulldozed by Lightning forward Brayden Point —...
NHLbleachernation.com

Chicago Blackhawks NHL Draft Wishlist: Cole Sillinger

Since we started the Wednesday Wishlist, the Blackhawks have secured the 11th overall draft pick in this July’s NHL Entry Draft. So today, we’ll dive into another draft eligible prospect that would fit the needs of the Chicago Blackhawks (in the range they’ll be picking), as they look to build upon the young talent that emerged on their roster during the 2021 season.
NHLsanjosehockeynow.com

Scouts on Nugent-Hopkins, Danault, Granlund, Wennberg & More | SJHN+

“There aren’t a lot of bona fide [No. 2 centers] but there are plenty of No. 3’s that are out there.”. That’s one NHL scout’s assessment of the UFA landscape for centermen this off-season. This is especially relevant to the San Jose Sharks, as Doug Wilson’s top priorities this off-season...
NHLsanjosesun.com

Canadiens look to even series with Golden Knights

The positive elements from Monday's loss to the Vegas Golden Knights give the Montreal Canadiens a sense of hope heading into Wednesday's Game 2 of their Stanley Cup semifinal series in Las Vegas. As disappointing as the 4-1 loss in Game 1 was for the Canadiens, they can look at...
NHLESPN

NHL semifinals full of 'hunger' for first Stanley Cup title

When the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup last year, it was the first time most of their players and coaches had ever lifted the trophy. Now that they have savored the taste of winning, they want to help trade deadline pickup David Savard do the same in his 10th NHL season.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Snappers salvage series finale

BELOIT—A little patience can got a long way. The Beloit Snappers found that out Sunday afternoon at Pohlman Field, when the team drew nine bases on balls in an 8-5 victory over Cedar Rapids in the finale of a six-game series. The Snappers snapped a four-game losing streak, all coming...
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Nikita Kucherov and Tampa Bay Lightning Top Line Even The Series Against The Islanders

The Tampa Bay Lightning have evened the series with the New York Islanders after a 4-2 victory in Game 2 on Tuesday night. The Lightning were led by their big guns of Nikita Kucherov, Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point. Not to mention, the Lightning leaned heavily on Andrei Vasilevskiy to make the key saves at the right time to give his team a chance to win the game. Tampa Bay’s speed game was on display against the Islanders neutral zone.
MLBbettingpros.com

Trend points to the under in the Phillies-Dodgers series finale

The under is 5-0-1 in the last six meetings in Los Angeles between the Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies. The over/under for tonight's series finale is seven runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (4-3, 2.29 ERA) has been the team’s most reliable starter all year long. He leads the team in innings pitched (90.1), WHIP (0.90), K/9 (11.2), WAR (3.8), and ERA. Aside from struggles with Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger, his stats against the Dodgers are more than respectable. Bellinger’s four hits (in 11 career at-bats) against Wheeler have all been home runs. However, the rest of the team is a combined 7-for-28 (.250 BA) against Wheeler, with one double and one home run. The excellent news for Wheeler is that Bellinger was placed on the IL with a hamstring injury. Clayton Kershaw (8-5, 3.39 ERA) has limited opponents to a .214 OBA this season. After allowing ten runs in two combined starts, Kershaw bounced back with one of his best performances of the season in his last start. He held the Rangers to one unearned run on three hits over six innings while striking out nine. Though the over is 4-0 in Kershaw’s last four starts, he may not have as much run support as he has received lately without Bellinger and Max Muncy in the lineup.