Penguins' Jason Zucker: Two points in series finale

The under is 4-0-1 in the last five meetings between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres. The over/under for tonight’s series opener is 7.5 runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. Both the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres' starting pitchers face the opposition for the second time in a week in tonight's series opener. Chicago's Adbert Alzolay (4-4, 3.62 ERA) earned the win against the Padres last Wednesday after holding them to one run on three hits in five innings while tying a season-high with seven strikeouts. San Diego's Ryan Weathers (2-2, 2.06 ERA) did not fare as well, taking the loss last Tuesday after getting tagged for four runs on seven hits over five innings. Weathers has allowed just four earned runs in three home starts while pitching to a 1.93 ERA at Petco Park. He has yet to earn a win at home this season, as he has not completed more than four innings in any of his home starts. With 12 games (seven starts) under his belt, look for the Padres coaching staff to be a little more flexible with their rookie in terms of pitch count. Alzolay has been on fire of late, allowing three earned runs over his last 17.2 innings. He has at least six strikeouts in eight of his previous nine starts, and the Cubs have won three of the previous four games in which he has pitched.