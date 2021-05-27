Penguins' Jason Zucker: Two points in series finale

The under is 5-0-1 in the last six meetings in Los Angeles between the Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies. The over/under for tonight's series finale is seven runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (4-3, 2.29 ERA) has been the team’s most reliable starter all year long. He leads the team in innings pitched (90.1), WHIP (0.90), K/9 (11.2), WAR (3.8), and ERA. Aside from struggles with Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger, his stats against the Dodgers are more than respectable. Bellinger’s four hits (in 11 career at-bats) against Wheeler have all been home runs. However, the rest of the team is a combined 7-for-28 (.250 BA) against Wheeler, with one double and one home run. The excellent news for Wheeler is that Bellinger was placed on the IL with a hamstring injury. Clayton Kershaw (8-5, 3.39 ERA) has limited opponents to a .214 OBA this season. After allowing ten runs in two combined starts, Kershaw bounced back with one of his best performances of the season in his last start. He held the Rangers to one unearned run on three hits over six innings while striking out nine. Though the over is 4-0 in Kershaw’s last four starts, he may not have as much run support as he has received lately without Bellinger and Max Muncy in the lineup.