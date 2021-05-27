Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Zidane quits again as Madrid coach after winless season

By TALES AZZONI
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0at9Xu_0aDCS9j800

MADRID — (AP) — Zinedine Zidane is stepping down as Real Madrid coach, again.

The club said Thursday the Frenchman is leaving his job, a few days after a season in which Madrid failed to win a title for the first time in more than a decade.

"(Zidane) decided to bring an end to his current spell,” the club said in a statement. “We must now respect his decision and express our gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid.”

Zidane had a contract through June 2022.

“Zidane is one of Real Madrid’s great icons and his legacy extends beyond what he has achieved as a coach and player at our club,” Madrid said. “He is aware that he has a place in the hearts of the Real Madrid fans and that he will always have a home at Real Madrid.”

Zidane left the club for the first time after leading Madrid to one of its most successful runs from 2016-2018, with three consecutive Champions League titles. In his two years and five months in charge, Madrid won a total of nine trophies, including two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one Spanish league and one Spanish Super Cup.

He only won the league title once and a Spanish Super Cup in his second stint.

He quit the first time less than a week after leading the team to its third straight Champions League title, saying it was time for a change and that he didn’t see it clearly that the club would keep winning with him in charge.

Zidane had been dismissing talks about his future recently, saying that he would discuss it with the club. He said he believed that Madrid could do well without him as coach.

Madrid president Florentino Pérez had said sometime ago he was pleased with Zidane and hoped the would stay with the club.

Among the possible candidates being talked about to replace Zidane were Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte, Xabi Alonso, and former Madrid great Raúl González, who has been coaching Madrid’s “B” team — just like Zidane was before taking over the over the main squad for the first time in 2016.

Zidane, who was yet to speak publicly after Thursday's announcement, left as the second-most successful coach at Madrid, trailing the 14 titles won by Miguel Muñoz in his 14 seasons at the club in the 1960s and 70s. Zidane was at the club's helm for 263 matches, with 174 victories, 53 draws and 36 loses.

Zidane’s second stint as coach began in March 2019, less than a year after he left for the first time. The team was in crisis after a disastrous season that included losses to rival Barcelona and elimination to Ajax in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

But his second run ended with Madrid enduring its least successful season since 2009-10, which was the last time it didn’t win a title.

Madrid fought for the Spanish league title until the final round but finished two points behind city rival Atlético Madrid, failing to defend its title and lift back-to-back league trophies for the first time since 2007-08.

In the Champions League, Zidane led the team to the semifinals, eventually eliminated by Chelsea. In the Copa del Rey, Madrid lost to third-division club Alcoyano in the round of 32.

Zidane had to deal with a series of setbacks in his squad because of injuries. It was without captain Sergio Ramos for nearly the entire second half of the season, and he also couldn’t count much on Eden Hazard. Other key players who were not available for extended periods included Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez and Marco Asensio.

Zidane struggled to put together a consistent starting lineup, and he often tried to switch schemes between matches. A move to a 3-5-2 formation worked well in some games but failed miserably in others, giving him little confidence to set up his teams.

In addition to Zidane’s departure, there’s also doubt about whether Ramos will return, and major signings are not likely as the club continues to struggle financially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramos was among several players who posted messages thanking Zidane. Others included Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo, Lucas Vázquez, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Raphael Varane.

“I wish you all the best. You deserve it," Ramos said on Instagram. “Enjoy life, enjoy family.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
38K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Marco Asensio
Person
Dani Carvajal
Person
Miguel Muñoz
Person
Lucas Vázquez
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Xabi Alonso
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Ap#Frenchman#Real Madrid#Spanish#The Champions League#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
News Break
AFC Ajax
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
UEFAFrankfort Times

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week before the team's final Spanish league match, the club said on Monday. The Germany midfielder is expected to miss the team's decisive game against Villarreal on Saturday, when Madrid needs a victory...
Soccerledburyreporter.co.uk

Zinedine Zidane vows Real Madrid will fight to the end to retain LaLiga title

Zinedine Zidane insists Real Madrid will not give up their La Liga title without a fight after beating Athletic Bilbao. Nacho Fernandez scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half to leave the defending champions two points adrift of rivals Atletico Madrid ahead of next weekend’s concluding round of fixtures.
UEFASacramento Bee

Belgium coach Martinez calls up Doku, Trossard for Euro 2020

Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard were called up Monday to the Belgium squad for the European Championship alongside the usual stalwarts of the country's “Golden Generation.”. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez named Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel in his list of 26 players for the continental...
UEFA90min.com

Real Madrid confirm Toni Kroos tests positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid have confirmed midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for COVID-19. The midfielder was tested for the virus on Monday after he was identified as a close contact of a positive case. He had been in isolation since Friday, explaining his absence from their victory over Athletic Club. A...
Premier LeagueAS.com

PSG and Man Utd interested in Atlético Madrid defender Trippier

PSG are keen on making a move for Atlético Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier. The Englishman is having an impressive season at the Madrid club and that has not gone unnoticed by some of the top clubs in European football. Mauricio Pochettino wants him to sign a right-back at PSG, although it will not be easy, as Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Trippier.
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Real Madrid remain most valuable football club brand in the world

For the third consecutive year, Real Madrid have been dubbed the most valuable football club brand in the world by Brand Finance. According to Brand Finance, as part of their Football 50 2021, Real Madrid are top of the football world, and boast a brand value of €1,276 million. Rounding...
SoccerRaleigh News & Observer

Suárez takes over to keep Atlético on track for league title

Luis Suárez had come close to scoring all day long. He had hit the post, missed from close range and been stopped by the goalkeeper a couple of times. As time passed and the misses compounded, Atlético Madrid was seeing its title hopes slip away. It was a few minutes from relinquishing a Spanish league lead it had kept for most of the season. It was a few moments from moving further away from its first league title since 2014.
SoccerAS.com

Real Madrid push Atleti right to the bitter end

How great are evenings like last nights? All games being staged at the same time, goals flying in across the country delivering a roller coaster of emotions with constant twists and turns! There was an 'old school' feeling about last night's round of league games with that exciting carrousel scoreboard element and I understand that with the global appeal of the modern game, kick-off times are often scheduled to cater for fans in America or Asia. These new times, on occasion fail to take into account the match-going fan but helps the league in being competitive attracting the best players but it's great every now and again to have simultaneous kick-off times which provide the level of excitement as we experienced on Sunday.
Soccer90min.com

Zinedine Zidane blasts suggestions he has told Real Madrid squad he is leaving

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has hit back at reports suggesting he has already told his players that he will be leaving the club this summer. Rumours from across Europe have suggested that Zidane, whose future has been up in the air for what feels like an eternity anyway, has already confessed to his squad that he plans to walk away, regardless of whether they win La Liga.
Soccerrealmadrid.com

Zidane: "We're still in it and we'll fight until the final minute"

"We'll give every last ounce to win this league", said the coach. Zinedine Zidane spoke in the San Mamés press room after Real Madrid beat Athletic. The coach said: "Thanks for congratulating me on the win because that's what we're interested in: three points today. We're still in the title fight and we're going to give our all until the final minute. I'm happy with our performance, a very good game, we're still alive and we're going to fight until the end. We knew it was going to be this way".
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid Transfers: Why Eduardo Camavinga cannot be a priority anymore

Real Madrid fans have a wishlist of talented young stars they’d love Los Blancos to sign in the 2021 summer transfer window – as all fanbases do. But they know that due to the economic realities created by the COVID-19 pandemic, they cannot get many of the players they dream of. It’s entirely possible that they, for a second straight transfer window, can’t get anyone.