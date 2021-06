There are many cars out there worthy of being called art. A Gulf-liveried McLaren is one and almost any Pagani special edition can be another. But the Toyota Highlander is not one of those vehicles. It's not that it's a bad vehicle or particularly ugly - although it does benefit from sportier styling characteristics - it's just not an especially pretty SUV to start with. Nevertheless, Toyota has seen fit to introduce a special edition of the Highlander Hybrid, simply called the Bronze Edition. It boasts "unique styling and premium features to inspire a turned head by any curious onlooker." We're not sure who would be inspired by a Highlander with bronze wheels, or in what way, but let's get back to the vehicle.