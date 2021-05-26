Ocean Career: Fisheries Biologist at Lynker

Lynker is looking to hire a Fisheries Biologist III to support the Southeast Fisheries Science Center. The Southeast Fisheries Science Center (SEFSC) is one of six regional National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) centers that support the scientific mission of the NMFS. The SEFSC is composed of several labs, including labs in Miami, FL (SEFSC main office); Beaufort, NC; Panama City, FL; Pascagoula, MS; Stennis Space Center, MS; Galveston, TX; and a field office in Lafayette, LA, as well as smaller field offices in North Carolina, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas that support port sampling and other scientific activities. The SEFSC supports research in the Southeast Region which includes the South Atlantic (North Carolina through Florida), the Gulf of Mexico (Florida through Texas), and the Caribbean (Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands). Some research and analytical activities may also be conducted in collaboration with other NMFS Science Centers, state agencies, and international countries.