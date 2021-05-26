newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Ocean Career: Fisheries Biologist at Lynker

ecomagazine.com
 3 days ago

Lynker is looking to hire a Fisheries Biologist III to support the Southeast Fisheries Science Center. The Southeast Fisheries Science Center (SEFSC) is one of six regional National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) centers that support the scientific mission of the NMFS. The SEFSC is composed of several labs, including labs in Miami, FL (SEFSC main office); Beaufort, NC; Panama City, FL; Pascagoula, MS; Stennis Space Center, MS; Galveston, TX; and a field office in Lafayette, LA, as well as smaller field offices in North Carolina, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas that support port sampling and other scientific activities. The SEFSC supports research in the Southeast Region which includes the South Atlantic (North Carolina through Florida), the Gulf of Mexico (Florida through Texas), and the Caribbean (Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands). Some research and analytical activities may also be conducted in collaboration with other NMFS Science Centers, state agencies, and international countries.

www.ecomagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisheries Science#Fisheries Management#Ocean Conservation#Marine Conservation#The Scientist#Chief Scientist#Ocean Career#Nmfs Science Centers#Mounting#Participating#Contractor#Noaa Beaufort Laboratory#Survey Watch Stander#Planning#Coordinates#Liaison#Conducting#Noaa Small Boat Program#Qc#Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Science
Related
Jobsecomagazine.com

Ocean Career: Research Assistant at WHOI

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution is currently searching for a Research Assistant to join the Biology Department. This is a regular, full-time, exempt position, and is eligible for full benefits. This position is available for a period of one year from the date of hire and is renewable depending on performance and funding availability. The preferred start date for this position is August 1, 2021.
ScienceEurekAlert

Biologists construct a 'periodic table' for cell nuclei

HOUSTON - (May 27, 2021) - One hundred fifty years ago, Dmitri Mendeleev created the periodic table, a system for classifying atoms based on the properties of their nuclei. This week, a team of biologists studying the tree of life has unveiled a new classification system for cell nuclei and discovered a method for transmuting one type of cell nucleus into another.
Wildlifesavingseafood.org

Joel Moribe, Endangered Species Biologist

I am an endangered species biologist for the Pacific Islands Regional Office, based out of O‘ahu, Hawai‘i. I do Section 7 consultations, natural resource program coordination, acoustics, effects analysis, effect minimization, and species protection. Would you tell us a little bit about yourself?. I have more than 20 years of...
WildlifePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Spawning corals in the lab to save Florida’s endangered reefs

Manager & Senior Scientist Keri O’Neil and her team with the Florida Aquarium’s Coral Conservation Program were the first researchers to spawn Atlantic corals in the lab using artificial lighting and temperature cues. Working out of the aquarium’s Center for Conservation in Apollo Beach, the team has reproduced five species of corals in the lab and five more species with natural light and controlled water temperature in “greenhouses.” It’s an effort to save the 360-mile Florida Reef Tract, vital to Florida’s fishing and tourism industries.
ScienceNewswise

Bringing microscopy to the biologist

Newswise — Customized microscopes have over the years evolved into huge and costly research tools. Many are difficult or even impossible to transport to where they are needed, such as another lab. Some fill up the better part of an entire room or have to be anchored to special tables that limit vibrations.
Ocean Springs, MSecomagazine.com

Fisheries Oceanography and Ecology Internship

The Fisheries Oceanography and Ecology Lab at the University of Southern Mississippi is seeking applicants for a Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) opportunity at the Gulf Coast Research Laboratory (GCRL) in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Our overall goal is to provide an undergraduate student with a valuable educational experience through participation...
Texas Statetexasoutdoorsjournal.com

Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center Resumes All Operations

ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is pleased to announce a return to full operational status. Due to the public health situation, TFFC, located in Athens, had limited operations and visitor services since March 2020. During the pandemic, in anticipation of reopening, TFFC personnel utilized the partial closure to focus efforts on renovations and upgrades to enhance the visitor experience.
Animalschattanoogacw.com

Sea Turtle Season: The consequences of messing with turtle nests

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Sea turtle season is here which means we must do our part to protect these species when visiting our beaches. It turns out some visitors from Georgia were captured on surveillance camera soon after that theft –one in this group admitted to taking the eggs.That’s a federal crime.
Cancermskcc.org

Life as a ‘Forever Student’: At Work with Molecular Biologist John Maciejowski

Molecular biologist John Maciejowski joined the faculty of the Sloan Kettering Institute in 2017 after completing his doctorate at MSK’s Gerstner Sloan Kettering Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and his postdoctoral training at The Rockefeller University. He was in GSK’s first matriculating class in 2006 and graduated in 2013. Dr....
Environmentmaritime-executive.com

Research into Microplastics in the Maritime Environment

A new study commissioned by Seas At Risk, an association of environmental organizations from across Europe, shows that microplastics in the marine environment come from numerous sources and economic sectors, and have widespread environmental impacts, including climate implications. Released in advance of the upcoming European Commission’s EU Green Week 2021. The study carried out by the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology explores the sources and solutions for microplastics.
Wildlifestaradvertiser.com

Biologists watch coral spawn at Waialea Bay on the Big Island

Aquatic biologists from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources today and Friday watched light coral spawning at Waialea Bay’s Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area. Every year, with spring tides and the full moon, corals spawn by sending millions of gametes into the water column. The gametes fertilize nearby colonies, float to the surface of the water, and produce larvae in a day or two. The larvae then help reseed reefs with new corals.
South Lake Tahoe, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Biologists tracking release of ‘South Shore Four’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wildlife officials are tracking four young black bears that were released into the forest at South Lake Tahoe after rehabilitating together for the past year with hopes of understanding their movements, to see if they stay together and to steer them away from trouble if necessary.
WildlifeWired

We Hiked Along With Cicada Biologists So You Don’t Have To

From a distance, the trunk of the big maple appears to be plastered with brown leaves, or perhaps a bad case of acne. But get closer and the bumps form a caravan of living creatures, all doing their best to climb to safety in the branches above. These are cicadas...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Kodiak ranked third in nation for quantity of fishery landings

Kodiak was one of the leading U.S. ports in quantity and value of commercial fisheries in 2019, according to a report released last week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The “Fisheries of the United States 2019” report, released on May 20, listed Alaska as the nation’s top port...
Environmentsmallcapnews.co.uk

Sciences. How to help coral reefs weather the climate crisis

Madrid, 27 years old (European press) Coral reefs are in trouble. Around the world, diverse and dynamic ecosystems are experiencing significant impacts year after year. The Great Barrier Reef has lost half of its coral since 1995. Scientists are seeing a similar decline in coral reefs from Hawaii to the Florida Keys and throughout the Indian and Pacific Oceans.