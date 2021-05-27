Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Marvel just confirmed that it really was Mephisto all along in jaw-dropping twist

By Mark Lynch
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow and why did Mephisto create a world without Avengers and where the Squadron Supreme is Earth’s Mightiest super team? Has Marvel’s Heroes Reborn revealed the truth?. When Marvel Comics announced Heroes Reborn, it was initially met with groans from those who thought that the divisive 1990s Marvel Comic arc was coming back. Thankfully, no, that was not the case. This was something different and more spectacular.

bamsmackpow.com
FanSided

FanSided

95K+
Followers
276K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Aaron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaw#Marvel Comics#The Avengers#Heroes Reborn#Super Heroes#The Squadron Supreme#Doctor Spectrum#American#Avengers No#Squadron Supreme Is Earth#Superheroes#Captain America#God#Truth#Strings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spider-Man
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Marvel theory teases big Hulk twist in future Avengers film

While Marvel fans wait to see what the future has in store for its Avengers, theorists are predicting that things don’t look so bright for one character in particular.A prediction doing the rounds is hinting that a future film will re-introduce Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner as arguably the most unbeatable force in the entire galaxy: World Breaker Hulk.Blockbuster Avengers: Endgame marked the arrival of Professor Hulk – the perfect balance with his human form, Bruce Banner – but, as highlighted by Inverse, Reddit user smileimhigh believes that Banner will surrender control of his body due to the sadness and...
ComicsInside the Magic

This Marvel Twist Might Give a Clue For Future MCU Stories

When WandaVision premiered earlier this year, fans were convinced that a big Marvel villain—the antagonist Mephisto—was behind all the crazy antics. They searched for clues in every episode, and wrote about every other. Ultimately, it was all for nothing, because Mephisto wasn’t even a thought in the series after all.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Sorry WandaVision, It's All About Mephisto In Heroes Reborn (Spoilers)

I know, I know, Bleeding Cool has been running theories over Mephisto's involvement in the current Heroes Reborn event. That the rules of Hades (recently restored) has been running a long game with the Avengers, creating them over the millennia, recently behind the return of Agent Coulson and the establishment of the Squadron Supreme Of America and that the new Heroes Reborn reality is a result of all this – a world without Avengers, Phil Coulson as President, the Squadron Supreme as the preeminent superhero team, and the absence of vampires down to his rivalry with Lilith, the mother of vampires, his former lover over the ruling of Hell. And in all the issues so far and all the crossovers so far, there has not been an inkling of Mephisto's involvement, save for one variant cover. That changed today, with the four titles out, Heroes Reborn #4, joined by three one-shots, Magneto And The Mutant Force #1, Young Squadron #1 and Siege Society #1. Now, part of the conceit of the Squadron Supreme is that they are a Marvel Comics take on DC Comics' Justice League Of America. And in Heroes Reborn, they double down with that, giving Nighthawk his own Arkham Asylum in Ravencroft and his own Jim Gordon in Luke Cage.
MoviesBGR

Marvel just confirmed how Iron Man might come back to the MCU

One of the most annoying things about old superhero movies is that the audience knows right from the start the good guys will win and the bad guys will be defeated. Not only that, but the titular character will not die, as he or she will have to return for a sequel. It’s not that we want superheroes to die in these movies, but we know that the Batmen and Spider-Men of the world are in no real danger. They might suffer and they might be injured, but they’ll make it to the sequel. And when the story is done, you reboot. Superman’s death in Batman v. Superman might have been an odd exception to the rule, but we already knew from the scene at the end of the movie that his death would not stick.
Visual ArtComicBook

Marvel Artist Carves Infinity Gauntlet From Pencil Tip

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone to new heights over the past few years, with blockbuster films and buzzworthy new Disney+ series arriving pretty regularly. The past decade-plus of films became known as the "Infinity Saga", with a series of stories concerning the Infinity Stones, culminating in the two-film epic of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The two films turned the Infinity Gauntlet into a household name — and now it's inspired some epic fan-made tributes. Reddit user TOLDart recently shared their take on the gauntlet, which is carved entirely into the tip of a pencil.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Moon Knight: Marvel Confirms Oscar Isaac

Marvel Studios finally confirms that Oscar Isaac will star as the titular character in the upcoming Moon Knight series coming to the Disney Plus streaming service. It's been known for a while that Oscar Isaac is playing the character as the actor has teased Moon Knight and has been spotted on set.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What are the most powerful Marvel superheroes?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was born with the first installment of Iron Man, a hero who did not enjoy great popularity in the general audience. The story is known, Robert Downey Jr. gave an acting performance that highlighted the history of Tony Stark and pushed the brand’s executives and creatives to shape the MCU. In this way the heroes of the brand would reach the big screen, even in the great assemblages of characters such as Avengers. The public was to discover the adventures of the Captain America, Thor, Black Widow the Hulk, among the large supply of Marvel.