Shannon McNally, The Waylon Sessions (Compass Records)
Tribute albums are always a suspicious breed in that you wonder about the real motivation behind their release. Are they cheesy filler until the artist has enough material for the next album? Or is the artist that sincere about honoring their coveted icon? In the case of former New Orleans denizen Shannon McNally, it's definitely the latter. It's not the first time she has paid homage to Waylon Jennings, one of the '70s outlaw country movement pioneers. On her 2009 Coldwater release, she covered "Lonesome, On'ry and Mean" and "Freedom to Stay."