Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Adhiti Bandlamudi

publicradioeast.org
 5 days ago

9 Victims Killed At San Jose Rail Yard In Country's Latest Mass Shooting. A Thanksgiving Feast With Space At The Table For Grief. Thousands March Against Trump Immigration Policies. By Adhiti Bandlamudi • Jul 1, 2018. LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:. There were protests featuring celebrities and politicians across the country yesterday...

www.publicradioeast.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Apples#Gourmet#Thanksgiving#Black Mass#Kkk#Lulu#Npr#Bollywood#Las Cruces High School#Tiny Sugar Rods#Flavor#Lulu#Protests#Indian American Cuisine#Unidentified Crowd#Consoles#Unicorns#Politicians#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Congress & CourtsDaily Item

Standing for evidence and truth

It should be more than evident that my Congressman, Fred Keller, along with the majority of his fellow Republicans in the Congress don’t want to find out what led up to the insurrection that occurred on Jan. 6. Is Mr. Keller afraid of finding out the truth?. He demonstrated with...
Arizona Stateazpm.org

Former TV anchor runs for AZ Governor

Kari Lake launched a website Tuesday announcing her run for Governor of Arizona. She was a TV news anchor in Phoenix until earlier this year. She resigned from her position at Fox 10 saying journalism had changed. At the time, the Arizona Republic reported that she was caught up in controversies after tweeting a debunked COVID-19 video and other issues tied to President Donald Trump.
U.S. PoliticsBuffalo News

Letter: Republicans threaten American democracy

A recent Letter to the Editor asserted that the actions of liberal, progressive, Democrats have put America’s constitutional democracy in imminent danger of being replaced by a socialist/communist model. I guess that writer was telling us to pay no attention to the fact that the Republican Party continues to pay homage to an imbecilic, sociopathic, fascist who incited an insurrection to overturn a free and fair election.
PoliticsRocky Mount Telegram

Faith in mainstream media unwarranted

It is an axiomatic reality that the delusions people suffer from are the result of their personal beliefs in conjunction with their egotistic certainty that they fully understand the definitive truth about that of which they speak, which “truth” happens to be fatally flawed. That is a stilted way of...
U.S. Politicsknpr

The Afghanistan Papers By The Washington Post

For years U.S. military leaders would say the country had “turned a corner” in its long war in Afghanistan. That led Sen. Elizabeth Warren to say so many corners had been turned, that “it seems now we’re going in circles.”. Those rosy Pentagon assessments hid the dark truth about a...
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

New Book Reflects on 2020 While Providing Laughs in These Troubled Times

APOPKA, Fla. (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. 2020 is a year that was a massive turn in events. In Steve Gismondi’s newly released book, “2020: The Lost Year Under King Trump,” readers will experience the author’s witty humor while incorporating his own opinions on daily news topics from politics, sports to other world events. Throughout the book, Gismondi covers all current events within the past year and tries to open readers’ eyes to the truth.
Politicsorlandoadvocate.com

COMMENTARY: Moscow Mitch Madness

I have always been politically independent. I’ve tried to be fair when writing about politics. I write about both major political parties, I criticize both and I praise both when praises are due. But “Moscow” Mitch McConnell has exposed himself, the corny hats and white sheets have literally come off...
HealthPayson Roundup

Truth in politics

Friday, May 14 an opinion was published on page 4 entitled, “Standing for truth in politics.” The writer said Donald Trump “is not a Christian.” Did he tell her that? I’m confused since he immediately reinstated National Prayer Day, which had been canceled by President Obama during his first year in office.
PoliticsNPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

(SOUNDBITE OF THE BIGTOP ORCHESTRA'S "TEETER BOARD: FOLIES BERGERE (MARCH AND TWO-STEP)") Hey there. It's the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. I'm Scott Detrow. I cover the White House. AYESHA RASCOE, BYLINE: And I'm Ayesha Rascoe. I also cover the White House. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: Allow us...
Charleston, SCcharlestonmercury.com

It’s time for mainstream media to ‘stand down’ and reform

When I was growing up, I remember frustration with seeing what appeared to be people getting away with lying. My grandfather helped provide a nugget of wisdom I have never forgotten: “Truth is the daughter of time.” In having lived a long life, he learned that time allows falsehood to fall and the truth to emerge. Jesus Christ similarly said, “For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known” (Luke 8:17 KJV). Starting with the beginning of the COVID crisis last year until now, we are seeing time giving birth to truths that were previously attacked by the media as falsehood. As this has involved issues of utmost importance to the nation, we cannot allow the lessons to be lost. It’s time for the mainstream media to “stand down,” soul search, and reform for the sake of the nation. Let me explain.
U.S. Politicsfff.org

Will Treason Mania Destroy America?

At the start of the Biden era, America is being torn apart by more allegations of treason than at any time since the Civil War. Historian Henry Adams observed a century ago that politics “has always been the systematic organization of hatreds.” And few things spur hatred more effectively than tarring all political opponents as traitors.
PoliticsWinston-Salem Journal

The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

QAnon believes that actor Tom Hanks is a blood-drinking pedophile. And a new wing of QAnon believes that President Biden is actually being played by right-wing actor James Woods, wearing a mask. But when conservative columnist Cal Thomas hears that the secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, believes we should...
EntertainmentNPR

50 Years Of NPR's Political Coverage

This month NPR is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and to commemorate the moment we're looking back on the women who shaped how NPR has covered the biggest political stories. Linda Wertheimer, Nina Totenberg, and Mara Liasson built NPR's political coverage from the ground up and take us into the rooms where history was made.
InternetNPR

Consider This from NPR

Nate Rathjen is not an economist, but he is on online dating apps. And so when it comes to a post-pandemic U.S. economy, that's where he sees some interesting changes. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) NATE RATHJEN: It definitely seems like more people are getting out there. There's, like, sort...
Congress & CourtsVictoria Advocate

Guest Column: Of geese, ganders and court-packers

The Supreme Court recently agreed to hear a challenge to Mississippi’s new abortion restrictions, setting up the possibility that the Court could re-think Roe v. Wade. That announcement cast a spotlight on a bill introduced recently by Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey called the Judiciary Act of 2021 which would increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court from nine to 13. Supporters used the specter of an imminent reversal of Roe to build enthusiasm for the measure, while Republicans – labeling the bill as the sort of “court-packing” proposed by FDR as a way to counter a Supreme Court that had blocked parts of his New Deal in 1937 – screamed bloody murder:
Arizona StatePost-Star

Ex-Phoenix TV anchor joins GOP race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Phoenix television news anchor filed paperwork Tuesday to seek the Republican nomination for Arizona governor in 2022 and launched a website to tout her campaign. Former Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake joins two other Republicans who launched their campaigns last month. Lake has been widely...
TV & Videoskccu.org

Rund Abdelfatah

Rund Abdelfatah is the co-host and producer of Throughline, a podcast that explores the history of current events. In that role, she's responsible for all aspects of the podcast's production, including development of episode concepts, interviewing guests, and sound design. Abdelfatah joined NPR in 2014 as an intern and went...