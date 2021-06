Raise your hand if you’re an Asian American Pacific Islander who’s been told to “pray” your depression away, go for a walk, or get something to eat as possible mental health solutions. Conversations about mental health and therapy can be stigmatized within the AAPI community when addressed directly, leading one to avoid dealing with these feelings and thoughts altogether. My first memory of experiencing anxiety and depression can be traced back to September of 1996, when I began my first day of kindergarten at a local elementary school in Jamaica, Queens.