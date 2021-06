MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Will insurance cover this?. Those are the questions Henri Cheramie found himself asking the first responders who came to his aid on May 4. It must have been an odd sight to anyone, a man half standing, half sitting with his head and shoulders out of the sunroof of his 1990 two-door Honda Civic and the rest of the car around his waist pinned there by the limbs of an oak tree, felled by severe storms passing across the state that day.