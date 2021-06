The longest race of the NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to take place this weekend. The drivers will take the green flag for the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway around 6 p.m. EST on Sunday evening. The 600-mile trek that awaits them is a test of both skill and endurance for both the drivers and race teams. Some have proven better able to pass this challenge in the past, and this is reflected in the Coca-Cola 600 stats and NASCAR betting trends.