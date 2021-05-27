Cancel
Video Games

Nivalis is a slice-of-life sim set in Cloudpunk's wonderful city

By Craig Pearson
rockpapershotgun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a fan of many things: Japanese women’s wrestling, those little rivers that get carved into beaches, and game worlds being reused and repurposed. Until RPS rebrands, I’ll only get to talk about that third thing in that list. But look! Nivalis has been announced. It’s a “slice-of-life” game set in the same city as cyberpunk delivery sim Cloudpunk. You get to live there, learning to cook, decorating your apartment, and even go fishing.

www.rockpapershotgun.com
