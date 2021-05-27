Cancel
Texas State

Texas Lawmakers Pass Bill Requiring Pro Sports Teams to Play National Anthem

By Matthew Wilson
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The National Anthem will be required at ball games in Texas. Lawmakers in the state passed a bill requiring the Star Spangled Banner at professional sporting events. Passed on Tuesday (May 25), the Texas bill will penalize any professional sports teams that choose not to play the anthem at their games. According to Fox News, the bill will require professional sports teams to enter a written agreement. They will affirm to the state government they will play the anthem.

