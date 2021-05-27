Cancel
Business

Atos and Thales form big data jv

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 5 days ago

Athea will draw on the experience gained by both companies from the demonstration phase of the ARTEMIS programme, the big data platform of the French Ministry of Armed Forces. The contract to optimise and prepare the full-scale roll-out of the ARTEMIS platform was also awarded jointly to the two leaders by the French Defense Procurement Agency on April 30, 2021.

Thales
