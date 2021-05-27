Cancel
‘Jeopardy!’ Unveils the Finalists of Buzzy Cohen’s ‘Tournament of Champions’

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Three “Jeopardy!” veterans are heading to the final round of the show’s Tournament of Champions. With guest Buzzy Cohen at the helm, fans will get to see Sam Kavanaugh, Veronica Vichit-Vadakan, and Jennifer Quail go head-to-head with one another for the final win. The two-day contest will air at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday on ABC.

The finals, which will award $250,000 to the winner, will be hosted by Buzzy Cohen, who won the 2017 Tournament of Champions.

Minneapolis-based substitute teacher, Sam Kavanaugh, will compete in the finals of the annual tournament. As a 2013 Carleton College graduate, Kavanaugh qualified for the game by going on a five-day winning streak in 2019, in which he won more than $156,000 during his run.

Veronica Vichit-Vadakan, a librarian from Portland, Ore., played in the Tournament of Champions quarterfinals on May 21. Vichit-Vadakan got off to a strong start, but Kavanaugh had the correct answer and won the game.

However, Vichit-Vadakan was fortunate to win enough money in her second-place finish to advance to the semi-finals as a Wild Card contestant. Now, she’s looking to come back even stronger during her final “Jeopardy” run as she plays in the tournament’s finals.

Jennifer Quail, a wine tasting consultant from Dowagiac, Mich., won $228,800 during her eight-game run in December 2019. Her winnings made her the second-most successful female contestant ever in the show’s history.

During the quarterfinals, things got off to an unfortunate and unlucky start for Quail. Early on in the game, she was in the red by $200 when she landed on the only Daily Double. Thankfully, she wagered the $1,000 maximum and answered the clue correctly.

After the end of the round, it was a very close and competitive game. Jason Zuffranieri, a math teacher from Albuquerque, N.M., was in first with $4,800. Quail was right behind him with $4,200, and Nibir Sarma, a student at the University of Minnesota, had $3,400.

Former ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant’s Controversial Reaction

It may be all smiles for the contestants who moved on to the finals, yet for one losing contestant, they couldn’t help but show their disappointment.

During night 2 of the semi-finals, viewers couldn’t help but notice Ryan Bilger’s sore loser moment that followed Final Jeopardy. In the category about “Nobel-winning Authors,” Bilger answered correctly and wagered enough to beat out his biggest rival of the round, Veronica Vichit-Vadanka’s $16,000 by just two dollars.

However, little did Bilger know, Vichit-Vadanka wagered $15,400 in Final Jeopardy. When she answered correctly, her final total far surpassed Bilger’s. His disappointment was evident as he looked down and offered a weak round of applause to Vichit-Vadanka. He also failed to congratulate her.

Since the episode aired, Bilger tweeted out the video of Final Jeopardy, writing: “Veronica played a brilliant game and is an amazing human to boot! Big congratulations to her on the win, and make sure to tune in Thursday and Friday to watch her again in the finals!”

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

Tulsa, OKPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Contestant Explains Why She Named Her Cow After Alex Trebek

It turns out that Jeopardy! fans have an animal to root for now. There is a cow back in Tulsa, Oklahoma, named “Trebek,” thanks to one of the show’s contestants. Mackenzie Jones is a STEM programming coordinator from Tulsa. She has been watching Jeopardy! her entire life. And last year, she got the chance to live out her dream and prove herself on the game show’s stage. And boy did she ever. Jones had the goal of just winning one game when she came on. But she went on to win eight. That number secured her a spot in the coveted Tournament of Champions.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Deadline

‘Jeopardy!’: Minnesota Substitute Teacher Sam Kavanaugh Triumphs At 2021 Tournament Of Champions

Sam Kavanaugh, a substitute teacher from Carlton, Minnesota, emerged triumphant at the 2021 Jeopardy! Tournament Of Champions on Friday night. The annual Jeopardy! event saw Kavanaugh best fellow contestants Jennifer Quail and Veronica Vichit-Vadakan and win a $250,000 grand prize. Quail came in second with $100,000 in winning snad Vichit-Vadakan with $50,000. Jeopardy! all-star Buzzy Cohen hosted the 10-day trivia tournament.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Buzzy Cohen Honors ‘Authentic and Brilliant Champion’ Brayden Smith During Guest Host Tenure

In the midst of their yearly Tournament of Champions, Jeopardy! is paying tribute to a late contestant who was to be in the tournament. Brayden Smith, winner of five straight Jeopardy! matches last year, qualified to participate in this year’s tournament. Smith, only 24-years-old at the time of his passing, recorded five shows last October before Alex Trebek passed away. Social media users say the young man was Trebek’s “last great champion” before his death on November 8 last year. Smith’s winning episodes aired in December and he passed away earlier this year on February 5 after a surgical procedure.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Buzzy Cohen Tributes Alex Trebek with Favorite Phrase in First Episode

Former Jeopardy! contestant and champion Buzzy Cohen’s first episode as guest host was a roaring success by all accounts. Cohen has also not been shy about his admiration for legendary Jeopardy! Alex Trebek. The late host once gave Buzzy the nickname “Mr. Personality” due to his sharp wit and outspoken nature. During his first episode, Buzzy pays tribute to Trebek by using the phrase the late Jeopardy! host made famous.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest-Host Buzzy Cohen Chats with Contestants About His Feelings on Returning to the Show

Former Jeopardy! contestant and champion Buzzy Cohen is the man behind the podium as the show’s Tournament of Champions rolls on. Reviews for Cohen’s performance so far have been overwhelmingly positive and he appears to really click with Jeopardy! fans. He also has a knack for connecting with the show’s contestants with an outgoing personality and quirky charm. After Wednesday’s new episode aired, Jeopardy! producers took to social media to showcase an example of Cohen’s likability. At the conclusion of the game, Buzzy chats it up with contestants on how it feels to be back in the game. It’s clear from their interaction that they are soaking up the experience as best they can.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Buzzy Cohen Reveals Part of Role That He Was ‘Most Nervous’ About

Jeopardy! icon Buzzy Cohen says Alex Trebek‘s favorite part of the show was also what made him super nervous before filming. As his guest-hosting tenure for Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions airs, Buzzy Cohen is keeping Jeopardy! fans up to date via Twitter. His latest post serves up a healthy dose of behind-the-scenes honesty, as Cohen details what had him most nervous before his first time hosting the show.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Buzzy Cohen Speaks Out on ‘Special Community’ of Former Contestants

On Thursday, Jeopardy! released an exclusive interview with the three Tournament of Champions finalists and guest host and former champion Buzzy Cohen. Jeopardy! brought together Cohen and the three contestants for an interview the game show called “Champ Talk.” They all dished on their various experiences on the trivia show over the last two weeks. With the tournament dwindled down to the last three players out of 15, a new champion will be crowned on Friday.