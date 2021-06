Welcome to 28 Valley Heights Dr! Move-in ready colonial sitting in a quiet neighborhood with scenic country views is waiting for a new owner. Amazing stone work to greet you at front the door. White tile throughout the main areas of the 1st floor brings you right into the spacious kitchen. Open floor plan with natural light pouring in, Custom built in cabinets in kitchen with granite counter tops and center island. Kitchen has access to upper level deck. Huge Family room with vaulted ceiling recessed lighting and gleaming hardwood floors. Walk in laundry room with large stainless sink and shelving with great storage. Master bedroom on 2nd floor with a walk-in closet and full bath with jacuzzi tub. Additional 2 bedrooms and a full bath are also on 2nd floor. Partially finished walkout basement with plenty of living space is waiting for your finishing touches. Wine cellar and potential 4th bed room with unfinished full bath. Lower level walks out to additional patio space. Extra 1 car garage under deck can be accessed from driveway where sits custom made stone walls on both sides. Nearby amenities: two Golf courses, a park and a lake. Easy access to nearby highways for commuters.