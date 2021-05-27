Cancel
Don’t Forget to Inspect and Clean the Evaporator Coil

By John Tomczyk
achrnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is almost here, and many air conditioning systems will be commissioned for start-up in anticipation of the upcoming heat and humidity loads. As part of this commissioning process, service technicians should inspect the evaporator coil and clean it if necessary. The evaporator, like the condenser, acts as a heat...

www.achrnews.com
