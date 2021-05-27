Cancel
Florida State

Florida football: 3 reasons to be excited about the defense in 2021

By Jeremy Klump
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Gators enter the 2021 seasons with high expectations after losing four games last season. Florida football fans had some moments to be happy about, but the Gators underachieved in 2020. A lot of that blame can go to the COVID-19 offseason and season, as that really hurt the...

hailfloridahail.com
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Panthers excited about next season's potential

When Drew Cooper looks ahead to what the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team could be in 2021-22, he sees a group full of potential. During last season’s COVID-19-shortened campaign, the Panthers went 10-5 and earned the Great Midwest Athletic Conference’s third seed. However, KWC entered the postseason shorthanded and fell in the first round of the league tournament.
Buffalo, NY

UB announces new hires for football offensive, defensive coordinators

The University at Buffalo athletic department announced the addition of two more coaches to the staff of new football coach Maurice Linguist. Shane Montgomery will be the Bulls' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Joe Cauthen will join UB as its defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Montgomery, a former North...
Offensive and Defensive MVPs for Lions football

Seniors Royshad Henderson (left) and Khyren Deal (right) were named Offensive MVP and Defensive MVP, respectively, during Monday night’s Lions football banquet at the Coggin Avenue Baptist Church Connection Center. [Photos by Derrick Stuckly]
Auburn, AL
FanSided

Auburn football: Tigers add fifth running back to 2021 roster

The Auburn football team is settling into the summer with a big addition to the 2021 runningbacks room. With only four backs currently on scholarship for the Tigers, the position is definitely an area of need despite powerhouses Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers. Head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff turned four into five this weekend with the commitment of Jordon Ingram.
Can Washington Football Team Defense Move To No. 1 in NFL?

The obstacles might not be the 17 games on the 2021 NFL schedule. The obstacles that would keep the Washington Football Team from being the NFL's No. 1 defense in 2021 might be nothing more than ... The WFT itself. In 2020, under the new management of head coach Ron...
Steelers are ‘excited’ to have Najee Harris, according to defensive end Cameron Heyward

He made a great first impression on the coaches and media, but Najee Harris also has one of the team leaders excited to have him with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cameron Heyward, a defensive end, will enter his 11th NFL season in the fall. He, like Harris, was selected in the first round of the draft as he was taken at No. 31 overall in 2011. Heyward, an alumnus of Ohio State University, has totaled 451 tackles, 58 sacks, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and 33 pass breakups in his career. Last season, the four-time Pro Bowler recorded 54 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three breakups, and one interception.
The 4-3 Defense For Prime School Football

247Sports

New assistants excited about potential in Razorbacks

Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks are clearly excited about the hires of a pair of new assistants in Gus Argenal and Keith Smart, and the two recent additions to the coaching staff are clearly anxious and have the itch to get on the floor with their new team for the first time.
This Guy Plays Notre Dame Football: #34 Osita Ekwonu, Defensive End

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a roster full of players, and we want to talk about them all. One Foot Down’s player profile series will, once again, take a look at every single one of them, and hopefully we all learn a little bit more about these guys, and Notre Dame’s chances for the upcoming 2021 season.
5 Good Reasons to Try Betting on Football

Sports betting is not a new phenomenon, but thanks to a recent wave of legalizations hitting state after state, it is getting more popular by the day. Just like other types of gambling in the US, sports betting is a great source of excitement and a way to make some money on the side. Football is especially popular among both bookmakers and bettors, and rightly so. If you are yet to try betting on football, here are a few reasons why you should.
Week that was: "Really excited about him…"

JACKSONVILLE – Among the Jaguars' more intriguing rookies is offensive tackle Walker Little. And if there is a limit to what can be gleaned from watching offensive linemen in no-contact situations, this much was clear during Jaguars 2021 Rookie Minicamp presented by Baptist Health this past weekend:. The Jaguars like...
247Sports

David Cooney excited about upcoming summer of recruiting

Recruits around the country will be flocking to different college campuses when the NCAA lifts its restrictions on June 1. Miami director of recruiting David Cooney is looking forward to a busy summer with recruits on campus. “We’re excited,” Cooney said. “I think we are in a good position even...
FanSided

Two reasons the Dallas Cowboys defense will improve in 2021

The Dallas Cowboys defense was historically bad last season. They allowed the most points to be scored against them (473) in franchise history. The defense also allowed 6,183 net-total yards to opposing offenses, the second-most by the team ever. And while the defense played better in the second half of...
Virginia Tech football: Freshman defensive end enters NCAA transfer portal

Virginia Tech freshman defensive end Justin Beadles entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. Beadles confirmed the news on his Twitter account. I would like to thank God, Coach Fuente, Coach Hamilton as well as Coach Tapp and the rest of the Virginia Tech coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to help further my athletic as well as my educational career. However, after talking to my family and giving it much consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Hokie Nation I love you and I am forever thankful.
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue football adds defensive line help

WEST LAFAYETTE — Defensive tackle Prince James Boyd announced his commitment to Purdue on social media Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Boyd comes to the Boilermakers from Independence Community College in Kansas. He is eligible to play in the 2021 season. Boyd spent the 2019 season at Central Connecticut State where...
Florida Gators drop defensive battle against Arkansas

Rain poured down from the Arkansas skies on Thursday night, but the Florida Gators fell harder in the end. From the lead-off batter to the last, the Gators either went down staring at perfectly placed strikes or swinging wildly on dangerous change-ups. Arkansas pitcher Patrick Wicklander held Florida’s lineup in...
Cotton-Moya excited to take over Denison-Schleswig football program

(Denison) -- The Denison-Schleswig football program turned to a former Iowa State star as their new head coach. Last week, Athletic Director Derek Fink announced the hiring of Kamari Cotton-Moya as the new head football coach for the Monarchs, replacing Chad Van Kley. "I'm so excited for the opportunity, and...