Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Gunman dead, 8 others killed in mass shooting at San Jose, CA rail yard

By Staff
q95fm.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least eight people were killed during a shooting at the VTA light rail yard in San Jose, California. Police spokesman Russell Davis said the gunman, an employee at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail hub. Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said the gunman took his own life. The suspect was identified as Samuel J. Cassidy, 57, who has been licensed with the Bureau of Automotive Repair as a smog check repair technician since 2003. He previously worked for a car dealership in the city. Around the same time of the shooting, the San Jose Fire Department responded to a large structure fire at an address listed to Cassidy.

www.q95fm.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Gilroy, CA
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Crime#The Gunman#California Shooting#City Police#County Police#Bus#Vta#Suspect#Bus#Light Rail Hub#Smog#Ca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on I-880 in San Jose: CHP

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol. Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Suspects arrested in San Jose double homicide

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) San Jose police arrested two males in connection to a September 2020 double homicide in downtown, NBC Bay Area reported. Police said that San Jose residents Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, were taken into custody last week as suspects in a fatal double shooting in the 600 block of South 8th Street on Sept.15, which caused injuries to four other people.
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

Two arrested in double fatal shooting near San Jose State

Two men suspected in a shooting near San Jose State University last year that killed two people and wounded four others have been arrested and remain in custody, police said Monday. Police identified the two as 27-year-old Gabriel Desantiago and 20-year-old Jesus Beltran-Guzman. Both are San Jose residents. Investigators arrested...
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord was broken, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
San Jose, CABayInsider

Grass fire in San Jose controlled at 10-acres

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters controlled a 10-acre grass fire in South San Jose on Sunday morning. The fire, reported about 9:15 a.m., burned dry brush in a field near Singleton Road and Locke Drive, west of Coyote Creek, fire officials said. It was deemed under control about an hour later.
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
San Jose, CASFGate

Crews At Scene Of Brush Fire In South San Jose

Crews responded to a grass fire Sunday morning in South San Jose. The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Yerba Buena Road and Brock Way, close to Hellyer County Park. Information about whether structures were threatened was not immediately available. Copyright © 2021 Bay City News,...
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Sunnyvale, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Sunnyvale man arrested in fatal shooting, police say

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Sunnyvale, police said Sunday. Natig Manashirov of Sunnyvale was arrested Saturday and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder, police said. Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots at the 600 block of...
Cupertino, CAMercury News

Cupertino: One dead, one injured in late-night crash with suspected drunk driver

CUPERTINO — One woman was killed and a man was hospitalized with major injuries after a suspected drunken driver smashed into their car Saturday night, authorities said. The crash was first reported just after 11 p.m. on northbound Interstate Highway 280 south of Wolfe Road and forced authorities to close an off-ramp for about four hours, California Highway Patrol officers said. The CHP said officers found two cars had veered off the road, with one of them running into a tree.