Congrats to this week’s Athlete of the Week – Lillian Bergbom!. Lillian is a sophomore at Saratoga Springs High School. She began skating at age 6, and trains all year round. She has been competing on a Synchronized Skating Team for 9 years. In addition, she trains in freestyle and ice dancing. Lily recently became a US Figure Skating triple gold medalist, earning this distinction in Moves in the Field, Ice Dance, and Solo Free Dance. This achievement is accomplished by a very small number of skaters nationally each year. Having now earned the highest levels in US figure skating, Lily is working on her International Dances and Canadian Gold Medal in Ice Dancing.