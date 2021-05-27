Cancel
Technology

Calaxy Creates The Creators’ Galaxy On Blockchain

By Nisa Amoils
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
After issuing his bond on his player contract on blockchain, founder and NBA star Spencer Dinwiddie is at it again to help entertainers monetize themselves with social tokens. Calaxy, is a blockchain based social media super app for creators and entertainers, who can benefit from everything from memorabilia sales to appearances.

