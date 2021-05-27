Interim head coach Craig Moore connects with his players

Moore had to step into his new role quickly. There was only a month left before Ohio’s season opener, but he was ready to lead the Bobcats to victory. Being at the helm of a program isn’t unfamiliar territory to Moore. He previously was the head coach at Western Texas College from 2006-2010, where he led the Westerners to their first-ever regionals appearance. Before then, Moore was an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Tennessee Tech. He also had a two-year stint at Creighton before coming to Ohio in 2013.