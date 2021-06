Honkai Impact 3rd is going to get a new crossover event courtesy of its own developer, miHoYo. The Honkai Impact x Genshin Impact crossover event will see two characters from the world of Tevyat make the jump into the game as playable Valkyries. The event was announced on a promotional livestream for Honkai Impact 3rd‘s upcoming 4.9 update, as well as on the official Twitter account. The event is set to kick off on June 10, 2021, though a definitive release date for international editions was not confirmed. [Thanks, Duocean on Reddit!]