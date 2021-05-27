Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Euro 2020's best young players: 8 rising stars to keep an eye on

By Mark White
fourfourtwo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's who'll be looking to stand out as some of Euro 2020's best young players, from the new Pirlo to an English Iniesta. Spanish football ruled the 2010s, but that dynasty has crumbled. Out of the rubble, Fati is carrying not just Barcelona’s future hopes, but his country’s, too. Born in Guinea-Bissau and raised in Seville, Fati grew up in the shade of tiki-taka, joining La Masia aged 10, and he went on to break a 95-year record to become Spain’s youngest-ever goalscorer, aged 17 years and 311 days.

www.fourfourtwo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Moise Kean
Person
Sandro Tonali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Ac Milan#Rising Stars#International Football#League Football#World Football#English#La Roja#Position Forward Foden#The Stockport Iniesta#Chelsea#The Golden Generation#Juventus#Swedes#Psg#French#Everton#Italian#Azzurri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Euro
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Country
Sweden
News Break
A.C. Milan
Country
Netherlands
Related
UEFAoddsshark.com

Euro 2020 Player Award Odds

Apart from the usual markets, there are plenty of opportunities elsewhere for your Euro 2020 betting, including individual player awards, such as Best Player of the Tournament, Best Young Player of the Tournament, Goalkeeper of the Tournament and Man of the Match in the Euro 2020 Final. We break down all of those markets with a detailed analysis below.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Shoretire is United's Young Player of the Year

The forward has been rewarded for his performances, primarily for the Under-23s, although he did make a couple of outings for Neil Ryan's Under-18s. He joins an illustrious list of names of previous holders, which includes Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and, more recently, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood. Shola only...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Burnley take 28 promising young players on trial after thousands took part in online tests from 125 countries - the best players were spotted through an app which assesses a footballer's physical and technical ability using artificial intelligence

Burnley have welcomed 28 promising young players from around the world for a trial after talent-spotting them using a new app, powered by artificial intelligence. The system invites footballers to film themselves undertaking physical and technical challenges, and an algorithm tailored to Burnley's style of play and recruitment strategy assesses their performance.
SoccerPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Star-Laden Cast Joins Cristiano Ronaldo on Portugal's Euro Roster

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will lead a talented Portugal squad that will try to defend its European Championship title. Coach Fernando Santos on Thursday announced his list of 26 players for next month’s tournament, when Ronaldo will be supported by the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota and João Félix.
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

Watch: Ferguson names Greenwood as the best young player in the world

During his time at Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson introduced us to some of the most talented players the world has ever seen. Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney were all turned into world-class talents by the manager. Now, he has had his say on who excites him most from the current youngsters around the globe.
SportsWashington Times

Two rising Russian chess stars to keep an eye on

The child is father to the man, as the poet once said, so it behooves us to keep a close eye on the young chess talent now bubbling up around the world. A recent column on the game played between 11-year-old Magnus Carlsen, now the world champion, and 12-year-old Ian Nepomniachtchi, now the Russian grandmaster who will play for Carlsen’s crown this fall, at a long-ago Under-12 European title event is a good reminder that you can never tell just what stars in the making you might spot at a junior event.
UEFAprovenquality.com

No Real Madrid players in Spain’s Euro 2020 squad

Captain Sergio Ramos has been left out of Spain’s squad for this summer’s European Championships. Ramos has been one of the best central defenders in the world for over a decade now, since joining Real Madrid from Sevilla back in 2005. It was around that time when he received his first call up to the Spanish national team.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Kromowidjojo on Resting for Euro’s But Keeping Olympics the Main Goal

Ranomi Kromowidjojo reclaims her European title in the women’s 50 freestyle, producing the first sub-24 swim of the Olympic year in 23.97 Current photo via Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. 2021 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS. Swimming: Monday, May 17th – Sunday, May 23rd, 2021. Budapest, Hungary. Prelims at 10:00...
SoccerThe Independent

Scot Gemmill backs Scotland’s young stars to shine in European Championship

Scot Gemmill believes Scotland’s Euro 2020 new boys will inspire players and coaches all the way down the game’s development ladder. Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson and Celtic playmaker David Turnbull were included in Steve Clarke’s 26-man squad for the first time for the delayed European Championship which starts next month.
Soccersquawka.com

Top 10 best young players in the Eredivisie right now

For a long time a unique selling point for the Eredivisie has been its pool of promising talents. Consequently, it’s among Europe’s youngest top divisions and, being armed with that knowledge, there’s always the distinct prospect of watching a future Ballon d’Or nominee in action. This past season has been...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Phil Foden tells Rio Ferdinand about the thrill of going from ballboy to team-mate to Sergio Aguero and Co... as Manchester City star admits he was 'really shocked' when Pep Guardiola claimed he was the best young player he has worked with

Phil Foden has opened up on how it feels to move from ballboy to playing for Manchester City alongside world-class players like Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne. The City attacking midfielder, speaking to iconic former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport ahead of the Champions League final against Chelsea on Saturday, also revealed his shock at boss Pep Guardiola lavishing praise on him.
Premier Leagueyourdecommissioningnews.com

Manchester City-Chelsea, 100% English final in Porto

Favorite in this English final by 100%, Manchester City has the opportunity to win the first Champions League, the dedication that Pep Guardiola and the Emirati leaders have been hoping for, but Chelsea have no intention of allowing themselves to be represented as their avenger Thomas coach. TUSCHL. After months...
Basketballwww.fiba.basketball

Fabricio Verissimo is a rising star in Brazil's FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifiers

MIAMI (USA) - On a Brazil team that features three players with elite rankings in FIBA 3x3 international men’s basketball, Fabricio Verissimo stands out for his world rank of 1758. Verissimo was expected to be a substitution for his country during their run through Olympic qualifying from May 26 to May 30 in Austria, but managed to make the final roster.
UEFAcompletesports.com

Why I Joined Real Madrid – Alaba

David Alaba has revealed why he joined Real Madrid ahead of other clubs in Europe. The 28-year-old had been with Bayern Munich since 2008, when he arrived from Austria Wien as a 16-year-old, and he explained just why he chose Real Madrid as his next club. “I wasn’t approached by...
UEFAgoal.com

Juventus will renew Morata loan from Atletico Madrid

The 28-year-old forward will spend another season in Serie A, with the Turin side set to pay €10 million for the privilege. Juventus have elected to extend the loan deal of Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata for a second season, Goal can confirm. Morata arrived for a second spell at...
SoccerBetfair

Euro 2020 Tips: Consider the price of Rice in Young Player of the Tournament betting

This is a market stacked with short-priced England players but most make little appeal and only one who stands out, says Jamie Pacheco... "But Gareth Southgate will be delighted that he’s back to full fitness and will have earmarked him for the so-called Number 6 position: winning the ball back, playing endless short passes and just making that middle of the park territory his own."