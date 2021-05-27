Euro 2020's best young players: 8 rising stars to keep an eye on

The child is father to the man, as the poet once said, so it behooves us to keep a close eye on the young chess talent now bubbling up around the world. A recent column on the game played between 11-year-old Magnus Carlsen, now the world champion, and 12-year-old Ian Nepomniachtchi, now the Russian grandmaster who will play for Carlsen’s crown this fall, at a long-ago Under-12 European title event is a good reminder that you can never tell just what stars in the making you might spot at a junior event.