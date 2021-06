A potentially new species of tree frog has been discovered in New Guinea, and it's full of surprises. For starters, instead of the bright green skin of its relatives, this creature sports a beautiful chocolate brown. It was also found in an unexpected location. "What's a little surprising about this discovery is that the well-known and common green tree frog of Australia has a long-overlooked relative living in the lowland rainforests of New Guinea," said one of the researchers, Griffith University and Queensland Museum phylogeneticist Paul Oliver. "Because of this we named the new frog Litoria mira because the word Mira means surprised...