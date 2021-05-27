Cancel
Gap expands into home under new partnership with Walmart

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Gap will begin selling a new home goods line exclusively through Walmart's website next month under a multiyear partnership. The collection of more than 400 items is Gap’s first venture into the home category and it's selling everything from bedding and bath goods to home decor. The collection will appear on Walmart's site on June 24. They will eventually make it into Walmart stores, the companies said, though no financial terms were disclosed Thursday.

